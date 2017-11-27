Doing well by doing good

Employees at Milwaukee-based Hupy and Abraham S.C. believe the legal profession exists to serve the public.

For attorneys Michael Hupy and Jason Abraham, that goes far beyond providing personal injury law services. For them, it means giving back through not only check writing and sponsorships, but also through service hours and real work in their communities.

“It was really the vision of Michael Hupy when he started the firm. It was his vision,” said Abraham, managing partner. “Due to our successes as a firm, we’ve really been able to take his vision to a whole new level, and really do our part to make the communities where we work better places.”

In the past three years, Hupy and Abraham has given more than $500,000 to more than 500 local grassroots organizations.

Additionally, the firm has established a network of volunteer opportunities for its staff, and has implemented a volunteer program, allowing each employee to individually volunteer for four hours on company time.

“We want our employees to be empowered to give back to a cause they feel passionate about,” Abraham said. “We don’t tell them where or when they should volunteer; we let them decide what they are passionate about.”

Hupy and Abraham employees are so empowered that for the past two years, they raised money to provide a “gift” to the firm owners, Abraham said.

In 2015, the staff raised more than $10,000 to grant two wishes through Make-A-Wish Wisconsin as a gift to the owners; and in 2016, the employees raised enough money to sponsor the construction of a Habitat for Humanity house.

The project, being completed now, is helping to make a Burma couple’s dreams come true. Construction on the house started in summer 2017, and will continue until spring 2018.

The firm has several teams of employees helping with the construction, including Abraham himself.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the passion our employees have for giving back,” Abraham said. “This is money they raised amongst themselves. What an amazing gift for us and for our community.”

According to Abraham, the involvement of the firm’s staff of 200 is a testament to the culture that has been created at the company.

“First and foremost, we’re about providing excellent legal services to the communities where we’re located, but it’s not just that. Our employees understand it’s our civic obligation to give back; it’s just so important to us,” he said.

Hupy and Abraham has 11 offices across Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. The firm strives to be community-oriented and give back in each and every neighborhood, Abraham said.

The firm regularly sponsors events, volunteer work and collection drives with southeastern Wisconsin organizations like COA Youth & Family Centers, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Humane Society, PeppNation Sports Leadership Camps and others.

“Overall, it’s great to write a check, and we do that, too, on several occasions,” Abraham said. “But it’s also important for us to be out there, show that we care, and give back to the community by getting involved. It’s a great example to set not only for our own employees, but also for other firms in the community. It’s important to pay our success forward.”