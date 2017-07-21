Dinner in the Alley to benefit Salvation Army

Kicks off tonight in Black Cat Alley

by

July 21, 2017, 1:01 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/dinner-in-the-alley-to-benefit-salvation-army/

Echelon MKE, a local chapter of the National Young Adult Auxiliary of The Salvation Army, is hosting its Dinner in the Alley event tonight.

The event will include an outdoor dinner and live music in the Black Cat Alley, an outdoor mural gallery at 2122 North Prospect Ave. All proceeds will support Salvation Army’s Emergency Lodge.

The alley will be lit up in red and guests are encouraged to wear a piece of red clothing in support of The Salvation Army.

Katie Geis Fine Art will donate a live painting, which will be completed and auctioned off at the event. Local artist Isaiah Joshua will provide live music.

Last year’s event raised more than $7,000, which equates to one month of meals and shelter for three families in The Salvation Army Emergency Lodge.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by live performance from a fire performer Sparky from Pyro and Penumbra at 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m.

Ticket information is available here.

