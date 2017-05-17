Cream City Foundation names new president

Cream City Foundation has named Brett Blomme as its new president and chief executive officer.

Blomme currently serves as the director of major gifts for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

The Cream City Foundation, formed in 1982, is a philanthropic organization that supports efforts to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ people in southeastern Wisconsin.

Blomme replaces former president and CEO Peter Holbrook, who resigned in January to become the provost of Tiffin University in Ohio. During Holbrook’s two-year tenure, the foundation awarded nearly $230,000 to 45 different nonprofit organizations and established a LGBTQ scholarship program that awarded $43,500 to 31 students.

Blomme will assume his role with the foundation on June 5.

“The board is very pleased to welcome Brett as our leader,” said Eric Peterson, chair of the Cream City Foundation board of directors. “His passion for philanthropy is contagious. Brett believes that philanthropy has the power to bring people together, transform lives and make meaningful, positive change within communities.”

Prior to ARCW, Blomme worked on campaigns for U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, as well as Fair Wisconsin.

Blomme received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.