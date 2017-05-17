Cream City Foundation names new president

Brett Blomme will begin leading the organization June 5

by

May 17, 2017, 12:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/cream-city-foundation-names-new-president/

Cream City Foundation has named Brett Blomme as its new president and chief executive officer.

Blomme currently serves as the director of major gifts for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

Brett Blomme has been named the new president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation.

The Cream City Foundation, formed in 1982, is a philanthropic organization that supports efforts to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ people in southeastern Wisconsin.

Blomme replaces former president and CEO Peter Holbrook, who resigned in January to become the provost of Tiffin University in Ohio. During Holbrook’s two-year tenure, the foundation awarded nearly $230,000 to 45 different nonprofit organizations and established a LGBTQ scholarship program that awarded $43,500 to 31 students.

Blomme will assume his role with the foundation on June 5.

“The board is very pleased to welcome Brett as our leader,” said Eric Peterson, chair of the Cream City Foundation board of directors. “His passion for philanthropy is contagious. Brett believes that philanthropy has the power to bring people together, transform lives and make meaningful, positive change within communities.”  

Prior to ARCW, Blomme worked on campaigns for U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, as well as Fair Wisconsin.  

Blomme received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Cream City Foundation has named Brett Blomme as its new president and chief executive officer.

Blomme currently serves as the director of major gifts for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

Brett Blomme has been named the new president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation.

The Cream City Foundation, formed in 1982, is a philanthropic organization that supports efforts to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ people in southeastern Wisconsin.

Blomme replaces former president and CEO Peter Holbrook, who resigned in January to become the provost of Tiffin University in Ohio. During Holbrook’s two-year tenure, the foundation awarded nearly $230,000 to 45 different nonprofit organizations and established a LGBTQ scholarship program that awarded $43,500 to 31 students.

Blomme will assume his role with the foundation on June 5.

“The board is very pleased to welcome Brett as our leader,” said Eric Peterson, chair of the Cream City Foundation board of directors. “His passion for philanthropy is contagious. Brett believes that philanthropy has the power to bring people together, transform lives and make meaningful, positive change within communities.”  

Prior to ARCW, Blomme worked on campaigns for U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, as well as Fair Wisconsin.  

Blomme received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm