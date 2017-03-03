Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry to be held June 16

5K run and 2-mile walk to be held during Polish Fest at Summerfest grounds

by

March 03, 2017, 12:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/capuchins-run-walk-for-the-hungry-to-be-held-june-16/

The Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry, an annual event put on each year by Capuchin Community Services, will be held during Polish Fest on June 16 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

A photo of participants of last years Run Walk.

A photo of participants of last years Run Walk.

The event features a 5K run and a 2-mile walk. All proceeds of the event go toward the House of Peace and St. Ben’s Community Meal.

This will be the 12th year of the event. It will be hosted by talk-radio sports host Bill “the Big Unit” Michaels. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to form teams of employees. Those with teams that have 10 or more members will have their team name printed on commemorative T-shirts.

A informational captains meeting will be held for those interested in leading a team on March 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St.

“We hope to have over 100 teams participating,” said Capuchin Friar Rob Roemer, ministry director of Capuchin Community Services. “We receive a great deal of support from the business community during the holiday period. We encourage businesses to create a team to run or walk to feed the hungry, all while enjoying a wonderful Milwaukee festival.”

Team registration for adults costs $30 to participate in the 5K run and $25 to participate in the Walk. Registration includes entrance into Polish Fest throughout the weekend.

The Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry, an annual event put on each year by Capuchin Community Services, will be held during Polish Fest on June 16 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

A photo of participants of last years Run Walk.

A photo of participants of last years Run Walk.

The event features a 5K run and a 2-mile walk. All proceeds of the event go toward the House of Peace and St. Ben’s Community Meal.

This will be the 12th year of the event. It will be hosted by talk-radio sports host Bill “the Big Unit” Michaels. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to form teams of employees. Those with teams that have 10 or more members will have their team name printed on commemorative T-shirts.

A informational captains meeting will be held for those interested in leading a team on March 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St.

“We hope to have over 100 teams participating,” said Capuchin Friar Rob Roemer, ministry director of Capuchin Community Services. “We receive a great deal of support from the business community during the holiday period. We encourage businesses to create a team to run or walk to feed the hungry, all while enjoying a wonderful Milwaukee festival.”

Team registration for adults costs $30 to participate in the 5K run and $25 to participate in the Walk. Registration includes entrance into Polish Fest throughout the weekend.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm