Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry to be held June 16

The Capuchins’ Run Walk for the Hungry, an annual event put on each year by Capuchin Community Services, will be held during Polish Fest on June 16 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The event features a 5K run and a 2-mile walk. All proceeds of the event go toward the House of Peace and St. Ben’s Community Meal.

This will be the 12th year of the event. It will be hosted by talk-radio sports host Bill “the Big Unit” Michaels. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to form teams of employees. Those with teams that have 10 or more members will have their team name printed on commemorative T-shirts.

A informational captains meeting will be held for those interested in leading a team on March 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the House of Peace, 1702 W. Walnut St.

“We hope to have over 100 teams participating,” said Capuchin Friar Rob Roemer, ministry director of Capuchin Community Services. “We receive a great deal of support from the business community during the holiday period. We encourage businesses to create a team to run or walk to feed the hungry, all while enjoying a wonderful Milwaukee festival.”

Team registration for adults costs $30 to participate in the 5K run and $25 to participate in the Walk. Registration includes entrance into Polish Fest throughout the weekend.