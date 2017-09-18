Briggs & Al’s Run/Walk brings in $1 million for Children’s Hospital

Event has raised over $20 million to date

September 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

The 40th annual Briggs & Al’s Run and Walk on Saturday raised more than $1 million for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

In its 40 years, the event has raised more than $20 million, all of which goes to support Children’s Hospital’s research, advocacy, care and education efforts. This year’s event drew nearly 15,000 people.  

Runners gather at the Briggs & Al’s Run/Walk. Credit: Kat Schleicher.

“Community support is vital to achieving our vision of having Wisconsin’s children be the healthiest in the nation,” said Peggy Troy, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “The image of 15,000 people running and walking down Wisconsin Avenue in support of Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk will never cease to amaze me. There is no greater symbol of the community’s support for our kids.”

Winners of the 5-mile run in the men’s category included John Simons, of Milwaukee, 25:07; Joe Sepe, of Madison, 25:57; and Dominic Maio, of West Allis, 26:13. Winners in the women’s category included Megan Herrick, of Madison, 31:16; Corina Canitz, of Brookfield, 31:25; and Megan Stelljes, of Madison, 31:51.

The route began on Marquette’s campus, followed Wisconsin Avenue downtown and ended at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Push Rim Wheelchair winners were Steven Smith, of Plover, 21:16; and Ethan Burkhart, of Libertyville, Illinois, 25:25. Hand Cycle Wheelchair winners were John Haupt, of Wauwatosa, 18:36; and Todd Siewert, of Sussex, 36:00.

The run/walk began in 1978 when Al McGuire, then Marquette University men’s basketball coach, brought thousands of people to downtown Milwaukee for the first fundraising event. Briggs & Stratton has been title sponsor of the event for more than 20 years.

“Briggs & Stratton has always had a strong commitment to the health of our community and our support of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is a key part of that,” said Todd Teske, chairman, president and CEO of Briggs & Stratton. “We are continually amazed by the incredible support of all our employees who run, walk and donate to help keep Wisconsin’s kids healthy.”

