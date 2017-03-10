Boys & Girls Clubs complete Sherman Park club renovations

New teen center planned

by

March 10, 2017, 11:22 AM

Games Room Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club

The games room at the recently renovated Mary Ryan Boys and Girls club in the Sherman Park neighborhood.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee this week reopened the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club in the city’s Sherman Park neighborhood, following a renovation project.

Every room in the 57,000-square-foot, 25-year-old building at 3000 N. Sherman Blvd. in Milwaukee was renovated. The project included fresh paint, new carpeting, new rubber flooring, a new HVAC system and 200 pieces of new furniture. The club now has a new computer lab with brand new computers. It also has a renovated games room with new pool tables, foosball tables, air hockey tables and ping pong tables.

The club also has a new career development space, including a teen job center.

In addition, HGA Architects is designing a new teen center within the club.

