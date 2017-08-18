BloodCenter of Wisconsin to host drives throughout September

BloodCenter of Wisconsin is marking its 70th anniversary this year with a host of blood drives throughout September.

Blood supplies have reached critically low levels this summer, particularly for O negative blood, according to the organization. Levels have hovered at or below one-day supply. A three-day supply is preferred to help patients in traumas and emergency situations.

Milwaukee County blood donors can donate at one of BloodCenter of Wisconsin’s upcoming blood drives:

Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

Thursday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

Monday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chase Tower, 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point

Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek

Monday, Sept. 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Union Ballroom, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee

Monday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Todd Wehr Center, 1025 N. Broadway, Milwaukee

Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Marquette University, 824 N. 16 th St., Milwaukee

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376), or visiting www.bcw.edu. Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are also welcome. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate.

The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.