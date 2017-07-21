BizTimes seeks nominations for Nonprofit Excellence Awards

Nominations due Aug. 31

July 21, 2017, 12:28 PM

BizTimes Media has opened the call for nominations for its fourth annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, which celebrates excellence in philanthropy and nonprofit leadership. 

Categories for the 2017 awards include: 

The 2016 Nonprofit Excellence Awards winners.

  • Corporate Citizen of the Year, given to a for-profit organization in recognition of its impact to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions, collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs and/or events engaging employees to participate in volunteerism.
  • Corporate Volunteer of the Year, given to a for-profit non-executive volunteer who demonstrates outstanding dedication to a nonprofit or multiple nonprofit organizations. Active volunteerism can be ongoing or linked to a specific single project or cause.
  • In-Kind Supporter, given to a professional or company that provides in-kind support to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through any type of non-financial contributions.
  • Next Generation Leadership, given to a for-profit, (under 40 year-old) executive who demonstrates leadership and significant contributions to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through active leadership on a board and/or strategic management/guidance.
  • Nonprofit Collaboration of the year award, recognizing a collaborative project that encompasses developed collaborative relationships with other nonprofit organizations, engagement of multiple stakeholders within the community being served and innovation in approaching a community problem or issue and have leveraged these relationships to make and even more meaningful impact in the community. Note: since this award recognizes a project that may involve multiple organizations or individuals, it may be “awarded” to more than one part of the project in recognition of their contributions.
  • Nonprofit Executive of the Year, given to a nonprofit leader who demonstrates vision and innovation in advancing the mission of the nonprofit, extensive involvement in a nonprofit and/or creativity in bringing new resources and opportunities to the nonprofit.
  • Nonprofit (organization) of the year, given to a nonprofit organization (not an individual) in recognition for creativity and innovation in building a sustainable organization, excellence in teamwork, dedication to the organization’s mission in the community, and organizational excellence in management and operations. Includes large organization category, for an organization with an operating budget of $3 million and above, and a small organization category, for an organization with an operating budget under $3 million
  • Social Enterprise, recognizing a nonprofit organization that demonstrates creative application of the principles of social enterprise in the operation and funding of the organization.

Nominations can be completed online and are due by Aug. 31. Self-nominations will also be accepted.

This year’s award winners will be recognized during a Nov. 2 breakfast at Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St.

To see a list of last year’s award winners, plus photos and a video from last year’s event, click here.

