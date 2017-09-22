AT&T volunteers pack 20,000 meals for Salvation Army

Event held as part of Hunger Action Month

September 22, 2017, 10:51 AM

Volunteers from AT&T on Thursday teamed up with the Salvation Army and nonprofit organization The Pack Shack to pack 20,000 meals for individuals facing hunger in Milwaukee at the AT&T offices in Milwaukee.

The meals were developed by The Pack Shack in collaboration with Tyson Foods and will benefit The Salvation Army Milwaukee County. AT&T covered the expense of the meals through a company contribution.  

AT&T volunteers packed 20,000 meals to benefit individuals facing hunger in Milwaukee.

The meals were donated to The Salvation Army, which will distribute them through its food pantries. 

“Hunger is a real issue today with more people in our neighborhoods struggling to provide food for their families than many of us realize,” said Scott VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. “AT&T’s employees have always been dedicated to giving back to our communities, and we are excited to partner with The Salvation Army and The Pack Shack to help provide nutritious meals to those individuals and families who are struggling in Milwaukee.”

The event was held as part of nationwide Hunger Action Month.

The Salvation Army serves an average of 15,000 individuals annually who are hungry through its two food pantries in Milwaukee County. Support comes from food drives and donations from Hunger Task Force.

