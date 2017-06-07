After Breast Cancer Diagnosis names new executive director

Nonprofit also names new board chair

June 07, 2017, 12:19 PM

After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, ABCD, has named Ellen Friebert Schupper as its new executive director.

Ellen Friebert Schupper is the new executive director of ABCD.

Friebert Schupper replaces Ginny Finn, who stepped down in May after leading the organization for eight years.

ABCD is a Glendale-based support network for people affected by breast cancer — patients as well as their friends and family members.

Friebert Schupper has experience leading marketing and community engagement teams for private, public and nonprofit organizations, including the Food and Drug Administration Office of Women’s Health, Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, among others.

“I am deeply honored to lead ABCD as we explore new opportunities to heighten our impact and serve more people,” Friebert Schupper said.

The organization also named Wayne Oldenburg, CEO of Oldenburg Group Incorporated and husband of its late founder, Melodie Wilson Oldenburg, as its new board president.  

Wayne Oldenburg was named president of the ABCD Board.

“ABCD mentors and staff have helped thousands of breast cancer patients going through a life-changing and often scary time in their lives,” Oldenburg said. “We give them hope, courage and support that goes beyond their diagnosis, fulfilling the vision that my late wife, Melodie Wilson Oldenburg, had when she launched ABCD in 1999. Melodie lost her battle to breast cancer, but her legacy lives on. For that reason, I will be focused on two primary goals as ABCD Board Chair — increasing the number of people we serve and raising funds to ensure ABCD’s sustainability.”

 

 

 

 

