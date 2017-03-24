ABCD to honor Sendik’s Food Markets

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, a peer support service for people affected by breast cancer, will honor Balistreri Owned & Operated Sendik’s Food Markets with the Power of One-to-One Award.

The award will be presented on April 6 at the Date with a Plate event.

Since 2005, Sendik’s has provided ABCD more than $500,000 in support, engaged tens of thousands of customers in learning about its mission and featured ABCD annually in all of its stores as a charity partner.

“We are humbled to have been chosen by ABCD to be recognized during this year’s Date with a Plate,” said Margaret Harris, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets. “We would like to thank our generous customers and dedicated Sendik’s teams who have made our donations possible.”

“The Balistreri family has been personally touched by breast cancer, bringing special sensitivity to their partnership with ABCD,” said Ginny Finn, ABCD’s Executive Director. “The same commitment they bring to providing their customers the best personal service, they bring to their support for those who turn to ABCD.”

Each year since 2000, ABCD has hosted Date with a Plate and saluted those who make ABCD’s free, peer-to-peer breast cancer support service possible – especially its nearly 700 member volunteer peer mentor corps. This year’s Date with a Plate event will be held Thursday, April 6, at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. It will feature a cocktail reception, auction, dinner and mission-focused program.

In 2014, ABCD established the Power of One-to-One Award to honor those whose long-time commitment has helped expand the reach of ABCD’s personalized approach to survivorship support. Previous honorees include Kathy Ehley, Mayor of the City of Wauwatosa and Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s Pink Label program.