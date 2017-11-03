Wisconsin exports up 6.5 percent for the year

The increase in Wisconsin exports continued to track ahead of the country as a whole for the year and despite a slowdown in growth during the third quarter the state is on pace for a $1.4 billion increase for the year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Wisconsin businesses exported $1.94 billion worth of goods in September, a 6.7 percent increase over last year. Exports nationwide were up 4.4 percent during the quarter.

The state has seen an increase in exports in every month except August, which was down 3 percent. August 2016 was the only month last year the state topped $2 billion in exports.

For the third quarter, exports were up 3.2 percent. The second quarter saw a 10.7 percent increase with a particularly strong June. Exports were up 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Nationally, exports were up 7.2 percent in the first quarter, 5.8 percent in the second and 5 percent in the third.

Wisconsin’s increase has outpaced the national gains in six of nine months this year. The state’s exports have increased 6.5 percent year-to-date compared to a 6 percent increase nationally.

Exports would increase by $1.42 billion in Wisconsin if they stay on the current pace. Exports have been down the last three years and four of the last five. The last increase was in 2013 when exports increased $1.86 billion.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.