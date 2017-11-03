Wisconsin exports up 6.5 percent for the year

State tracking towards first increase since 2013

by

November 03, 2017, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/wisconsin-exports-up-6-5-percent-for-the-year/

The increase in Wisconsin exports continued to track ahead of the country as a whole for the year and despite a slowdown in growth during the third quarter the state is on pace for a $1.4 billion increase for the year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Shipping

Wisconsin businesses exported $1.94 billion worth of goods in September, a 6.7 percent increase over last year. Exports nationwide were up 4.4 percent during the quarter.

The state has seen an increase in exports in every month except August, which was down 3 percent. August 2016 was the only month last year the state topped $2 billion in exports.

For the third quarter, exports were up 3.2 percent. The second quarter saw a 10.7 percent increase with a particularly strong June. Exports were up 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Nationally, exports were up 7.2 percent in the first quarter, 5.8 percent in the second and 5 percent in the third.

Wisconsin’s increase has outpaced the national gains in six of nine months this year. The state’s exports have increased 6.5 percent year-to-date compared to a 6 percent increase nationally.

Exports would increase by $1.42 billion in Wisconsin if they stay on the current pace. Exports have been down the last three years and four of the last five. The last increase was in 2013 when exports increased $1.86 billion.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The increase in Wisconsin exports continued to track ahead of the country as a whole for the year and despite a slowdown in growth during the third quarter the state is on pace for a $1.4 billion increase for the year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Shipping

Wisconsin businesses exported $1.94 billion worth of goods in September, a 6.7 percent increase over last year. Exports nationwide were up 4.4 percent during the quarter.

The state has seen an increase in exports in every month except August, which was down 3 percent. August 2016 was the only month last year the state topped $2 billion in exports.

For the third quarter, exports were up 3.2 percent. The second quarter saw a 10.7 percent increase with a particularly strong June. Exports were up 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Nationally, exports were up 7.2 percent in the first quarter, 5.8 percent in the second and 5 percent in the third.

Wisconsin’s increase has outpaced the national gains in six of nine months this year. The state’s exports have increased 6.5 percent year-to-date compared to a 6 percent increase nationally.

Exports would increase by $1.42 billion in Wisconsin if they stay on the current pace. Exports have been down the last three years and four of the last five. The last increase was in 2013 when exports increased $1.86 billion.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am