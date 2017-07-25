Whiteboard manufacturer to move from Menomonee Falls to Hartford

Whiteboard manufacturer and online retailer EverWhite will move from its Menomonee Falls facility to Hartford.

“The new facility will allow us to operate in the most efficient manner possible, supporting our Quick Ship program and letting us meet the growing demand for custom printed and custom size whiteboards, – including boards in unique shapes and dimensions,” said Stephanie Witt, EverWhite general manager.

The Hartford facility has 30,000 square feet of space, an increase over the current 18,000-square-foot facility at W158 N9332 Nor-X-Way Ave. in Menomonee Falls.

The company sells whiteboards, cork boards and combination boards through its website and prides itself on having “a proprietary dry erase surface that is guaranteed not to stain for life.