Wet wipes manufacturer plans expansion on Milwaukee’s north side

Athea Laboratories buys adjacent building for $1.74 million

by

April 25, 2017, 12:01 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/wet-wipes-manufacturer-plans-expansion-on-milwaukees-north-side/

A wet wipes and disinfectant manufacturer has purchased an adjacent building on Milwaukee’s north side with the intent to expand.

1700 W. Cornell St.

1700 W. Cornell St.

Athea Laboratories Inc., 1900 W. Cornell St., has purchased a 77,940-square-foot industrial building at 1700 W. Cornell St. for $1.74 million from Richards Street Industrial, LLC, according to state records.

Athea is planning to eventually use the space to expand and move its operations from its other plant at 7855 N. Faulkner Road,  said Steve Hipp, president of Athea Laboratories.

“We acquired the building with a tenant who has one year left on the lease,” Hipp said. “This will give us some extra square footage and tons of acreage so we can build a nice campus here.”

Athea makes cleaners, disinfectants, wet wipes, herbicides and insecticides packaged under major brand names for the retail/consumer and institutional markets.

The company moved to its current 250,000-square-foot  from 6161 N. 64th St. in 2012. Athea has been consistently adding five to 10 employees every year and currently has 150 people on staff.

Athea acquired Milwaukee chemical manufacturer Matarah Industries Inc. in 2001 and the wet wipes division of Milwaukee specialty chemical firm Converted Products in 2005.

A wet wipes and disinfectant manufacturer has purchased an adjacent building on Milwaukee’s north side with the intent to expand.

1700 W. Cornell St.

1700 W. Cornell St.

Athea Laboratories Inc., 1900 W. Cornell St., has purchased a 77,940-square-foot industrial building at 1700 W. Cornell St. for $1.74 million from Richards Street Industrial, LLC, according to state records.

Athea is planning to eventually use the space to expand and move its operations from its other plant at 7855 N. Faulkner Road,  said Steve Hipp, president of Athea Laboratories.

“We acquired the building with a tenant who has one year left on the lease,” Hipp said. “This will give us some extra square footage and tons of acreage so we can build a nice campus here.”

Athea makes cleaners, disinfectants, wet wipes, herbicides and insecticides packaged under major brand names for the retail/consumer and institutional markets.

The company moved to its current 250,000-square-foot  from 6161 N. 64th St. in 2012. Athea has been consistently adding five to 10 employees every year and currently has 150 people on staff.

Athea acquired Milwaukee chemical manufacturer Matarah Industries Inc. in 2001 and the wet wipes division of Milwaukee specialty chemical firm Converted Products in 2005.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Third Annual Employment Law Conference
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/27/201712:00 pm-7:00 pm

Dream Big Dinner
UWM – Milwaukee Ballroom

04/27/20175:30 pm-8:30 pm