Water Council names fifth round of Brew companies

A.O. Smith selects Brew Corporate winner

by

July 21, 2017, 1:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/water-council-names-fifth-round-of-brew-companies/

The Water Council announced the fifth round of companies to be backed by its Brew Accelerator on Thursday and Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. announced the winner of its corporate accelerator.

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch meets with graduates of the fourth round of Brew companies. The Water Council also announced a fifth round on Thursday.

A.O. Smith chose Toronto-based Nanolytix as the 2017 winner of its Brew Corporate challenge. Nanolytix uses artificial intelligence and sensor technologies to detect the presence of pathogens and other contaminants in real time.

“The potential for a low cost, water quality sensing technology made Nanolytix a great fit within our global water strategy,” said Robert Heideman, A.O. Smith chief technology officer.

The startup will receive a $50,000 investment from A.O. Smith along with space in the Global Water Center, mentorship from A.O. Smith corporate development and engineering staff, membership in The Water Council and attendance to conferences and pitch sessions with The Water Council.

Brew Corporate is a spin-off of The Water Council’s main startup accelerator, the Brew. That program graduated its fourth round of companies on Thursday and named its fifth round. The five companies named to the newest round included three based in Wisconsin and one each from Canada and Australia. The winners included:

  • Ontario, Canada-based Ecoli-Sense, which is working on biosensor technologies for monitoring water quality, including a magnetic bio-ink to detect E. coli
  • Richfield-based Pulsed Burst Systems LLC, which uses low pressure large bubbles for better mixing in the water and waterwater industries. The company already has a demonstration project at the South Shore Water Reclamation facility in Milwaukee.
  • Brisbane, Australia-based Hydrate Gel Filtration, which uses a gelatinous layer of aluminum hydroxide hydrate to filter water.
  • Lancaster, Wisconsin-based Water Resources Monitoring Group, which seeks to address deficiencies in agricultural water run-off.
  • Milwaukee-based Plasma Environmental, which has developed a new way to reliably generate enough reactive ions to provide clean water.

Winners receive similar benefits to the corporate winner, including a $50,000 equity investment from The Water Council, work space in the Global Water Center and business training.

“Milwaukee, a city that brewed beer for decades, is internationally recognized for brewing water technology innovations to help solve our world’s water challenges,” said Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council. “From a gel filtering technology to giant bubbles, we are eager to get to work with this new batch of startups.”

The Water Council announced the fifth round of companies to be backed by its Brew Accelerator on Thursday and Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. announced the winner of its corporate accelerator.

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch meets with graduates of the fourth round of Brew companies. The Water Council also announced a fifth round on Thursday.

A.O. Smith chose Toronto-based Nanolytix as the 2017 winner of its Brew Corporate challenge. Nanolytix uses artificial intelligence and sensor technologies to detect the presence of pathogens and other contaminants in real time.

“The potential for a low cost, water quality sensing technology made Nanolytix a great fit within our global water strategy,” said Robert Heideman, A.O. Smith chief technology officer.

The startup will receive a $50,000 investment from A.O. Smith along with space in the Global Water Center, mentorship from A.O. Smith corporate development and engineering staff, membership in The Water Council and attendance to conferences and pitch sessions with The Water Council.

Brew Corporate is a spin-off of The Water Council’s main startup accelerator, the Brew. That program graduated its fourth round of companies on Thursday and named its fifth round. The five companies named to the newest round included three based in Wisconsin and one each from Canada and Australia. The winners included:

  • Ontario, Canada-based Ecoli-Sense, which is working on biosensor technologies for monitoring water quality, including a magnetic bio-ink to detect E. coli
  • Richfield-based Pulsed Burst Systems LLC, which uses low pressure large bubbles for better mixing in the water and waterwater industries. The company already has a demonstration project at the South Shore Water Reclamation facility in Milwaukee.
  • Brisbane, Australia-based Hydrate Gel Filtration, which uses a gelatinous layer of aluminum hydroxide hydrate to filter water.
  • Lancaster, Wisconsin-based Water Resources Monitoring Group, which seeks to address deficiencies in agricultural water run-off.
  • Milwaukee-based Plasma Environmental, which has developed a new way to reliably generate enough reactive ions to provide clean water.

Winners receive similar benefits to the corporate winner, including a $50,000 equity investment from The Water Council, work space in the Global Water Center and business training.

“Milwaukee, a city that brewed beer for decades, is internationally recognized for brewing water technology innovations to help solve our world’s water challenges,” said Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council. “From a gel filtering technology to giant bubbles, we are eager to get to work with this new batch of startups.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm