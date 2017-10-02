Voting on Coolest Thing semi-finalists begins today

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce has trimmed the field of products to eight for its Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest and voting to determine the four finalists begins today.

The contest, now in its second year, started in August with nearly 150 products receiving nominations. A popular vote in during the first week of September determined the top 16.

The top vote getters were put in a bracket-style tournament dubbed Manufacturing Madness. WMC said it received more than 91,000 votes for the round of 16. The remaining matchups include:

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe – Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle (Seed #1) vs. Oshkosh Corporation – Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (Seed #5)

Mercury Marine – Joystick Piloting System (Seed #14) vs. Kraft Heinz Company – Philadelphia Cream Cheese (Seed #10)

Generac Power Systems – XC Generator (Seed #2) vs. Sargento – Balanced Breaks (Seed #11)

Trane – CenTraVac Water-Cooled Chiller (Seed #4) vs. Ariens Company – Sno-Thro (Seed #8)

Voting to determine the final four will run through 11:59 p.m. Friday. Individuals can vote in each of the matchups once every 24 by visiting MadeInWis.com.

Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Eight engine won the contest last year.