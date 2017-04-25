U-Haul affiliate buys Waukesha property for $7.6 million

Amerco Real Estate Company, the Phoenix, Arizona-based group that provides real estate development services for U-Haul, has purchased a 30,000-square-foot building once used for manufacturing in Waukesha for $7.6 million.

The former Lauterbach Group manufacturing building at 1450 S. West Avenue has been used as a storage facility since October 2013, when The Vault, LLC purchased the property.

The Luterbauch Group formerly occupied the building as a package and label manufacturer. The company has since moved to Sussex.

The Vault LLC sold the property to 1450 S. West Ave., LLC, which is registered to Amerco.

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc. has been adding more facilities in the Milwaukee area in recent years. In 2015, an affiliate of U-Haul purchased the 395,000-square-foot former Harley-Davidson plant in Wauwatosa, which the company shut down in 2011, for $5.25 million.