Twin Disc, Gardner Denver added to Russell 3000

Manufacturer to be included in small-cap index

by

June 26, 2017, 11:50 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/twin-disc-added-to-russell-3000/

Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. and Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver have been added to the broad-market Russell 3000 index and will also be part of the small-cap Russell 2000 and large-cap Russell 1000 respectively.

Twin Disc transmissions. Source: Company SEC filings

John Batten, Twin Disc president and chief executive officer, said inclusion in the indices was a reflection on the work the maker of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment has done in recent quarters.

“Twin Disc has successfully responded to challenging conditions across many of the company’s markets, by proactively reducing and controlling operating expenses, while maintaining world-class product and customer support and delivering continued product innovations,” Batten said. “This commitment continues to position Twin Disc as a leader throughout its end markets.”

Twin Disc’s revenue is down 7.3 percent to $114.6 million through the first three quarters of its current fiscal year, but the company has improved its gross profit 6.8 percent while also cutting marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 11.7 percent. Those savings haven’t resulted in a sharp improvement in earnings as the company incurred $1.4 million restructuring charges and $2.6 million goodwill and impairment charges.

The most recent quarter did show signs of improvement as revenue increased 8.8 percent to $45.1 million.

Inclusion in the Russell 3000 is based on a ranking of the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks at the end of May based on total market capitalization. Twin Disc’s stock price improved from $9.77 at the end of May 2016 to $17.90 on May 31 this year with roughly the same number of shares outstanding.

Inclusion in the index is good for one year and also results in automatic inclusion in the Russell 1000 large-cap or Russell 2000 small-cap index along with other growth or value style indexes as determined by FTSE Russell.

Gardner Denver returned to public trading earlier this year after it was acquired by KKR in 2013. KKR continues to own a majority of the company’s shares, but the IPO drew headlines as the company gave employees $100 million in stock.

Vicente Reynal, Gardner Denver CEO, said the company was honored to be included in the Russell index.

“This achievement speaks to the Gardner Denver strategy of being a premier Industrial manufacturer of equipment and associated aftermarket and delivering consistent profitable growth for our shareholders,” he said.

Green Bay-based trucking firm Schneider National, which also went public in the last year, was also added to the Russell 3000 while Milwaukee-based Strattec Security Corp. was removed from the list.

Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. and Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver have been added to the broad-market Russell 3000 index and will also be part of the small-cap Russell 2000 and large-cap Russell 1000 respectively.

Twin Disc transmissions. Source: Company SEC filings

John Batten, Twin Disc president and chief executive officer, said inclusion in the indices was a reflection on the work the maker of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment has done in recent quarters.

“Twin Disc has successfully responded to challenging conditions across many of the company’s markets, by proactively reducing and controlling operating expenses, while maintaining world-class product and customer support and delivering continued product innovations,” Batten said. “This commitment continues to position Twin Disc as a leader throughout its end markets.”

Twin Disc’s revenue is down 7.3 percent to $114.6 million through the first three quarters of its current fiscal year, but the company has improved its gross profit 6.8 percent while also cutting marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 11.7 percent. Those savings haven’t resulted in a sharp improvement in earnings as the company incurred $1.4 million restructuring charges and $2.6 million goodwill and impairment charges.

The most recent quarter did show signs of improvement as revenue increased 8.8 percent to $45.1 million.

Inclusion in the Russell 3000 is based on a ranking of the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks at the end of May based on total market capitalization. Twin Disc’s stock price improved from $9.77 at the end of May 2016 to $17.90 on May 31 this year with roughly the same number of shares outstanding.

Inclusion in the index is good for one year and also results in automatic inclusion in the Russell 1000 large-cap or Russell 2000 small-cap index along with other growth or value style indexes as determined by FTSE Russell.

Gardner Denver returned to public trading earlier this year after it was acquired by KKR in 2013. KKR continues to own a majority of the company’s shares, but the IPO drew headlines as the company gave employees $100 million in stock.

Vicente Reynal, Gardner Denver CEO, said the company was honored to be included in the Russell index.

“This achievement speaks to the Gardner Denver strategy of being a premier Industrial manufacturer of equipment and associated aftermarket and delivering consistent profitable growth for our shareholders,” he said.

Green Bay-based trucking firm Schneider National, which also went public in the last year, was also added to the Russell 3000 while Milwaukee-based Strattec Security Corp. was removed from the list.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm