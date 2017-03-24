Techniplas names new president for Dickten Masch, Nyloncraft

Nashotah-based Techniplas named Bob Brzozowski as president of Nyloncraft and Dickten Masch Plastics this week.

Brzozowski will focus on accelerating continuous improvement efforts in both companies. He has been with Techniplas since 2010, serving as chief operating officer of Nyloncraft for the last two years.

Kim Korth, Techniplas president and chief executive officer, said Brzozowski is “well suited to move into this new role.”

“As Techniplas is a global and technology-oriented company, it is ideal to integrate the management of our North American operations to better leverage our capabilities,” she said.

Dickten Masch has facilities in Nashotah, Iowa and Mexico and provides sophisticated components for the transportation, power grid, electrical and medical industries.

Nyloncraft has facilities in Indiana and Michigan and has expertise in tooling, design for manufacturing and creative use of materials, primarily for the transportation industry.