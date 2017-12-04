TAPCO opens second location

Brown Deer company adds Minnesota service center

December 04, 2017, 1:14 PM

Brown Deer-based Traffic & Parking Control Co. Inc. has opened its second location, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

The new service center was added to aid TAPCO’s increasing number of customers in that area, particularly in its parking division, the company said.

The 3,400-square-foot facility, located at 4463 White Bear Lake Parkway, has a warehouse, as well as office space for customer product demonstrations and training. It is staffed by 10 existing TAPCO field service technicians and sales representatives.

“We have seen significant growth as a company, but particularly in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin area,” said Andrew Bergholz, co-owner and vice president of sales and marketing at TAPCO. “The decision to increase our presence in the area was a necessary next step for our business growth strategy. The Minnesota service center provides us the opportunity to expand our customer support and service departments, as well as strengthen our ability to service current and future markets.”

TAPCO manufactures and distributes traffic and parking safety products such as lighted stop signs and pedestrian warnings. It also sells and services traffic signals and parking revenue systems. Founded in 1956 by Ray Bergholz, TAPCO has been privately owned by two families for three generations. It has about 200 employees.

