Talgo resumes work in Milwaukee with L.A. project

Plans to invite public to event Friday

by

July 12, 2017, 1:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/talgo-resumes-work-in-milwaukee-with-l-a-project/

Spanish train maker Talgo Inc. is resuming work in Milwaukee roughly three years after leaving the city following Gov. Scott Walker’s cancellation of plans for a high-speed rail line between Milwaukee and Madison.

Talgo and Benson Industries have been among the tenants of a building at the south end of the Century City site. It’s one of three buildings the city opted to repurpose instead of demolish.

Talgo was supposed to build the trains for the line, but now will instead be overhauling up to 74 rail cars for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority at the Century City facility once used by A.O. Smith and later Tower Automotive.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our business in the U.S. and transfer our extensive expertise in the overhaul business to vehicles owned by LACMTA.” Antonio Perez, Talgo Inc. president and chief executive officer said. “Our Milwaukee facilities will accommodate those 74 vehicles and still have sufficient room for growth.”

Company officials did not respond to inquiries regarding potential future work at the Milwaukee facility.

The company received the first of the rail vehicles at the facility last month and plans to invite the media and public to event Friday to show off the overhaul work being done.

Mayor Tom Barrett announced Talgo’s return last fall during his annual budget address. The project is a 56-month, $73 million contract for Talgo. At the time, Department of City Development spokesman Jeff Fleming said the city was expecting initial employment from the project to be between 25 and 30.

“Talgo’s renewed activity at Century City is a great addition to Milwaukee’s economy,” Barrett said. “Talgo knows its Century City location works well because of its transportation connections, strong infrastructure, and access to a quality workforce.”

