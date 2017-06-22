Sussex Tool & Supply moving to new HQ, adding 25 jobs

Sussex Tool & Supply Inc. will move from its current headquarters in Lannon to a facility formerly occupied by Sharp Packaging Systems in Sussex.

The company, a distributor of cutting tools, acquired the 32,000-square-foot facility at N62 W22632 Village Drive for $1.27 million earlier this month. The property has an assessed value of $1.24 million.

The move will allow Sussex Tool & Supply to expand its capabilities in cutter manufacturing, grinding, hydraulic hose manufacturing and turnkey solutions. The company will initially have 14 employees at the location and plans to add 25 jobs over the next two years.

The facility will primarily be used for distribution, but the company plans to have some light manufacturing for demonstration and production. The Sussex plan commission signed off on the plans in May.

Sussex Tool & Supply also has operations in Madison and Rockford, Illinois. The company worked with Pewaukee-based Capital Commercial LLC to find the new facility. The two firms are continuing to work together to sell the current headquarters in Lannon and find an additional location in Madison.