Sussex Tool & Supply moving to new HQ, adding 25 jobs

Company moving from Lannon to Sussex

by

June 22, 2017, 12:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/sussex-tool-supply-moving-to-new-hq-adding-25-jobs/

Sussex Tool & Supply Inc. will move from its current headquarters in Lannon to a facility formerly occupied by Sharp Packaging Systems in Sussex.

The company, a distributor of cutting tools, acquired the 32,000-square-foot facility at N62 W22632 Village Drive for $1.27 million earlier this month. The property has an assessed value of $1.24 million.

The move will allow Sussex Tool & Supply to expand its capabilities in cutter manufacturing, grinding, hydraulic hose manufacturing and turnkey solutions. The company will initially have 14 employees at the location and plans to add 25 jobs over the next two years.

The facility will primarily be used for distribution, but the company plans to have some light manufacturing for demonstration and production. The Sussex plan commission signed off on the plans in May.

Sussex Tool & Supply also has operations in Madison and Rockford, Illinois. The company worked with Pewaukee-based Capital Commercial LLC to find the new facility. The two firms are continuing to work together to sell the current headquarters in Lannon and find an additional location in Madison.

Sussex Tool & Supply Inc. will move from its current headquarters in Lannon to a facility formerly occupied by Sharp Packaging Systems in Sussex.

The company, a distributor of cutting tools, acquired the 32,000-square-foot facility at N62 W22632 Village Drive for $1.27 million earlier this month. The property has an assessed value of $1.24 million.

The move will allow Sussex Tool & Supply to expand its capabilities in cutter manufacturing, grinding, hydraulic hose manufacturing and turnkey solutions. The company will initially have 14 employees at the location and plans to add 25 jobs over the next two years.

The facility will primarily be used for distribution, but the company plans to have some light manufacturing for demonstration and production. The Sussex plan commission signed off on the plans in May.

Sussex Tool & Supply also has operations in Madison and Rockford, Illinois. The company worked with Pewaukee-based Capital Commercial LLC to find the new facility. The two firms are continuing to work together to sell the current headquarters in Lannon and find an additional location in Madison.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm