Super Steel names new president

Gaare to help company enter new business segments

by

February 17, 2017, 12:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/super-steel-names-new-president/

Milwaukee-based Super Steel LLC named Jason Gaare as its new president and general manager.

Gaare

Gaare

Gaare has been with the company in a variety of technical, operational, sales, administrative and financial capacities over the last 12 years, most recently as vice president of sales and materials.

Dirk Smith will remain as the company’s chief executive officer.

Super Steel, founded in 1923, is a contract manufacturer of fabricated metal components and highly engineered, complex weldments. The company has struggled in recent years with downturns in mining, industrial, energy and agricultural markets. Gaare is tasked with helping the company reposition itself to strategically enter new business segments in contract manufacturing even as some of the company’s end markets recover.

“We are very fortunate to have a person of Jason’s caliber available to us as we reposition Super Steel for a strong future, said Paul Luber, Super Steel chairman.

Gaare said the last two years in particular have been challenging and the company will be looking to diversify and pursue less cyclical opportunities. The goal is to add a steady flow of more production oriented work. He said those efforts will include expanding to some new customers and end markets, but also pursuing work on smaller components with current customers.

The company also has plans to make significant investments in equipment including automation, robotic welding and painting, Gaare said.

Milwaukee-based Super Steel LLC named Jason Gaare as its new president and general manager.

Gaare

Gaare

Gaare has been with the company in a variety of technical, operational, sales, administrative and financial capacities over the last 12 years, most recently as vice president of sales and materials.

Dirk Smith will remain as the company’s chief executive officer.

Super Steel, founded in 1923, is a contract manufacturer of fabricated metal components and highly engineered, complex weldments. The company has struggled in recent years with downturns in mining, industrial, energy and agricultural markets. Gaare is tasked with helping the company reposition itself to strategically enter new business segments in contract manufacturing even as some of the company’s end markets recover.

“We are very fortunate to have a person of Jason’s caliber available to us as we reposition Super Steel for a strong future, said Paul Luber, Super Steel chairman.

Gaare said the last two years in particular have been challenging and the company will be looking to diversify and pursue less cyclical opportunities. The goal is to add a steady flow of more production oriented work. He said those efforts will include expanding to some new customers and end markets, but also pursuing work on smaller components with current customers.

The company also has plans to make significant investments in equipment including automation, robotic welding and painting, Gaare said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm