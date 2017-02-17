Super Steel names new president

Milwaukee-based Super Steel LLC named Jason Gaare as its new president and general manager.

Gaare has been with the company in a variety of technical, operational, sales, administrative and financial capacities over the last 12 years, most recently as vice president of sales and materials.

Dirk Smith will remain as the company’s chief executive officer.

Super Steel, founded in 1923, is a contract manufacturer of fabricated metal components and highly engineered, complex weldments. The company has struggled in recent years with downturns in mining, industrial, energy and agricultural markets. Gaare is tasked with helping the company reposition itself to strategically enter new business segments in contract manufacturing even as some of the company’s end markets recover.

“We are very fortunate to have a person of Jason’s caliber available to us as we reposition Super Steel for a strong future, said Paul Luber, Super Steel chairman.

Gaare said the last two years in particular have been challenging and the company will be looking to diversify and pursue less cyclical opportunities. The goal is to add a steady flow of more production oriented work. He said those efforts will include expanding to some new customers and end markets, but also pursuing work on smaller components with current customers.

The company also has plans to make significant investments in equipment including automation, robotic welding and painting, Gaare said.