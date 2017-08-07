“Stuff” to focus on what is made and built here

In September, BizTimes Media will publish its first edition of Stuff, a guide to products and buildings made and built in southeastern Wisconsin.

The primary audience for the publication is high school and technical college students, to inform them about opportunities in the local manufacturing and construction industries. The state’s manufacturing sector has 468,000 workers and the state’s construction sector has 168,000 workers, proving ample employment opportunities that in many cases do not require a four-year college degree.

The secondary audience for the Stuff publication includes guidance counselors, teachers, parents and business leaders/owners.

Stuff will be distributed to the BizTimes Milwaukee circulation and to more than 10,000 students in high schools and technical colleges in southeastern Wisconsin.

The goal of Stuff will be to raise awareness among students about careers in the area’s manufacturing and construction industries and to help connect specific area manufacturing and construction firms with those students.

Manufacturing and construction firms in southeastern Wisconsin are invited to participate in the Stuff publication. Firms can provide sponsored content to be featured in the publication so they can reach out to an audience of potential future employees. Click here for more information about Stuff and how to provide sponsored content to be featured in the publication.