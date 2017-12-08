Stanek Tool names Kevin Lichtenberg as new CEO

Stanek Tool has named Kevin Lichtenberg as chief executive officer of the New Berlin-based manufacturer.

Lichtenberg is joining Stanek after nearly 28 years at Fond du Lac-based Giddings & Lewis, including serving as president since 2016. He is replacing Peter Nelson, who left the company in May after leading the company for a year.

“I’m honored to become part of the Stanek Tool family and to carry on the tradition of extreme customer service through our company’s focus on quality, family values and a strong work ethic,” Lichtenberg said. “Our company moto is ‘We Build Solutions,’ and we’ve thrived in our niche as a precision custom workholding and machined component supplier by trying to anticipate our customers’ needs and to solve them before they become problems.”

Stanek serves a number of industries, including automotive, aerospace, heavy equipment, motorcycle and plastics manufacturing.

Milwaukee-based private investment firm Jacsten Holdings LLC and Stanek’s senior management bought the company in April 2016 from third-generation owner Mary Stanek Wehrheim.

Lichtenberg will be joining the ownership group, Rosemary Bartkowiak, Stanek chief financial officer, said in an email.