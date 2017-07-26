South Milwaukee plant sees little of Caterpillar’s recent growth

Hiring uptick misses former Bucyrus plant

by

July 26, 2017, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/south-milwaukee-plant-sees-little-of-caterpillars-recent-growth/

For Peoria-based Caterpillar Inc., the second quarter results represented a step in the right direction. After years of struggles, revenues were up for the second straight quarter, the company increased its full year guidance and even added to its flexible workforce.

Caterpillar’s facility on Milwaukee Avenue in
South Milwaukee.

The increase of 3,500 jobs in the company’s flexible workforce wasn’t enough to overcome a 5,200 job reduction in the full-time workforce, leaving the global headcount down by 1.5 percent. But the growing flexible workforce is still a good sign considering the overall decline was the smallest year-over-year drop in the last five years for a company that’s cut its global workforce by one-third since 2012.

“It’s certainly a great change in where we’ve been over the last several years,” said Caterpillar director of investor relations Amy Campbell on the company’s earnings call.

Campbell said the hiring has been broad-based around the globe. In particular she highlighted growing sales in China, but added some U.S. plants are also staffing up.

One place where hiring is not picking up is Caterpillar’s South Milwaukee plant which builds electric rope shovels, draglines and aftermarket parts for both. Lisa Miller, a company spokesman, said there had not been any additional hiring at the plant.

Ross Winklbauer, a sub-district director for the United Steelworkers union representing workers at the plant was a bit more direct when asked how things were going at the plant.

“Not good,” he said. “In South Milwaukee, Caterpillar is actually looking to decrease their footprint.”

A number of buildings on the campus have been shut down and a large portion is currently for sale. Miller said earlier this month the portion owned by the company is not for sale.

Winklbauer said orders at the plant are “super slow” and another 10 people were laid off within the last couple weeks, leaving the union with 208 members working , compared to the 830 when the last labor agreement was signed a few years ago.

Caterpillar has a total workforce of 590 in South Milwaukee, Miller said.

Employees recently finished building a mining shovel that there’s no buyer for and the company is considering building another shovel with no buyer, according to Winklbauer.

“We’re hoping they start selling some shovels and get things going there,” he said. “The parts are probably what’s keeping them going right now.”

Resource industries, the Caterpillar segment that includes mining, reported $1.8 billion in revenue during the quarter, a 21 percent increase. The segment also improved from a $163 million operating loss last year to a $97 million operating profit.

Caterpillar attributed the jump to higher sales volume for aftermarket parts and the favorable impact of changes in dealer inventories.

“Increases in certain commodity prices over the past year, along with continued commodity consumption, have resulted in increased mining activity, driving the need for maintenance and rebuild activities. The company believes commodity prices need to stabilize at these higher levels to drive stronger activity and longer-term demand for equipment,” Caterpillar said in its securities filings.

Winklbauer said the company has made some equipment investments in the facility, which give the union some reason for optimism.

“We continue facility optimization work in South Milwaukee to make that facility the premiere manufacturer of electric rope shovels and draglines,” Miller said.

For Peoria-based Caterpillar Inc., the second quarter results represented a step in the right direction. After years of struggles, revenues were up for the second straight quarter, the company increased its full year guidance and even added to its flexible workforce.

Caterpillar’s facility on Milwaukee Avenue in
South Milwaukee.

The increase of 3,500 jobs in the company’s flexible workforce wasn’t enough to overcome a 5,200 job reduction in the full-time workforce, leaving the global headcount down by 1.5 percent. But the growing flexible workforce is still a good sign considering the overall decline was the smallest year-over-year drop in the last five years for a company that’s cut its global workforce by one-third since 2012.

“It’s certainly a great change in where we’ve been over the last several years,” said Caterpillar director of investor relations Amy Campbell on the company’s earnings call.

Campbell said the hiring has been broad-based around the globe. In particular she highlighted growing sales in China, but added some U.S. plants are also staffing up.

One place where hiring is not picking up is Caterpillar’s South Milwaukee plant which builds electric rope shovels, draglines and aftermarket parts for both. Lisa Miller, a company spokesman, said there had not been any additional hiring at the plant.

Ross Winklbauer, a sub-district director for the United Steelworkers union representing workers at the plant was a bit more direct when asked how things were going at the plant.

“Not good,” he said. “In South Milwaukee, Caterpillar is actually looking to decrease their footprint.”

A number of buildings on the campus have been shut down and a large portion is currently for sale. Miller said earlier this month the portion owned by the company is not for sale.

Winklbauer said orders at the plant are “super slow” and another 10 people were laid off within the last couple weeks, leaving the union with 208 members working , compared to the 830 when the last labor agreement was signed a few years ago.

Caterpillar has a total workforce of 590 in South Milwaukee, Miller said.

Employees recently finished building a mining shovel that there’s no buyer for and the company is considering building another shovel with no buyer, according to Winklbauer.

“We’re hoping they start selling some shovels and get things going there,” he said. “The parts are probably what’s keeping them going right now.”

Resource industries, the Caterpillar segment that includes mining, reported $1.8 billion in revenue during the quarter, a 21 percent increase. The segment also improved from a $163 million operating loss last year to a $97 million operating profit.

Caterpillar attributed the jump to higher sales volume for aftermarket parts and the favorable impact of changes in dealer inventories.

“Increases in certain commodity prices over the past year, along with continued commodity consumption, have resulted in increased mining activity, driving the need for maintenance and rebuild activities. The company believes commodity prices need to stabilize at these higher levels to drive stronger activity and longer-term demand for equipment,” Caterpillar said in its securities filings.

Winklbauer said the company has made some equipment investments in the facility, which give the union some reason for optimism.

“We continue facility optimization work in South Milwaukee to make that facility the premiere manufacturer of electric rope shovels and draglines,” Miller said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm