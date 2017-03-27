Sheet metal fabricator moving from Illinois to Kenosha County

Latest in growing list of companies to move north of state line

March 27, 2017, 12:45 PM

Prestige Metal Products, an Antioch, Illinois-based sheet metal fabricator, is relocating to Bristol, signifying another win for Kenosha County in luring a company from south of the state line to relocate there.

The company moved its offices to a building at 193rd Avenue and 83rd Street, just south of Highway 50 in Bristol, on Friday and is in the process of moving its production staff to the location, according to an employee who answered the phone today. She referred all other questions to company president, John Annessi, who did not return phone calls.

Prestige purchased an 8-acre property at 193rd Street from Cincinnati, Ohio-based Home City Ice Company for $2.35 million, according to state records.

Prestige was founded in 1945. The company has been based in a 20,000-square-foot facility in Antioch with 25 employees who manufacture stainless steel parts that are in soft ice cream machines and topping dispensers, according to the company’s website.

They have current annual sales of $3 million to $5 million and have the goal as well as the capabilities to increase sales to over $8 million, according to the website.

The move is the latest in a long line of Illinois-based companies relocating to Kenosha County, or establishing operations there. On Thursday, the Rosemont, Ill.-based subsidiary of German gummy bear maker Haribo announced plans for a 500,000-square-foot facility in Pleasant Prairie that will bring up to 400 jobs.

Lake Villa, Ill.-based Vonco Products LLC, a flexible packaging and promotional products manufacturer, will move its headquarters to a new building that will be constructed in the Salem Business Park in the Town of Salem.

Colbert Packaging Corp., a Lake Forest, Ill.-based manufacturer of cartons and boxes, is relocating to the Business Park of Kenosha, bringing 100 jobs to the state.

