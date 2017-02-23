Seven companies receive Manufacturer of the Year awards

Four southeastern Wisconsin companies were among the seven honored at the 29th Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards.

Milwaukee-based General Plastics won the grand award for the small category, Hydro-Thermal Corp. of Waukesha took home the medium category, Milwaukee’s Mortara Instrument Inc. won the large category and Schofield-based Greenheck Fan Corp. won the mega category. A total of 26 companies were nominated with categories based on the number of employees.

In addition to the grand award winners, three special awards were given out. Plymouth-based Sargento Foods Inc. was recognized for community stewardship, Orion Energy Systems of Manitowoc was recognized for market adaptability and Blue Mounds-based Midwest Prototyping was recognized for emerging technology.

The awards program is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Baker Tilly and Michael Best & Friedrich LLP. Companies were evaluated in areas such as financial growth or consistency, technological advances, product development, environmental solutions and sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement, commitment to employees and effective research and development. Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges.

“Our state’s manufacturers are a critical part of Wisconsin’s heritage and Wisconsin’s future,” said Kurt R. Bauer, WMC president and chief executive officer. ”We are proud to honor many of the manufacturers at this program that are utilizing new technologies and innovation that will change the way we look at the industry.”

The awards were announced at a black-tie banquet in Milwaukee on Thursday.