Seven area companies up for Manufacturer of the Year

Seven southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the nominees for Manufacturer of the Year awards from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.
The contest, now in its 30th year, includes a total of 21 nominees across four categories with divisions made based on company size. Winners will be announced Feb. 22 in Milwaukee
This year’s nominees include:
Mega:
- Exact Sciences Corp., Madison
- Generac, Waukesha
- Sargento Foods Inc., Plymouth
- Seneca Foods Corp., Janesville
Large:
- The Spancrete Group, Inc., Waukesha
- Linetec, Wausau
- MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom Graphic Systems, Inc., Milton
Medium:
- Automation Components Inc., Middleton
- Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., Milwaukee
- Gamber-Johnson LLC, Stevens Point
Small:
- Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc., Waukesha
- Carbide Grinding Co., Inc., Waukesha
- Energy Bank Inc., Manitowoc
- Graphic Display Systems, Inc. d/b/a GDSI, Amery
- iMARK Molding, Inc., Woodville
- Octopi Brewing, Waunakee
- Carnivore Meat Company LLC, Green Bay
- EmbedTek, Waukesha
- Evergreen Tool Company, Inc., Peshtigo
- Nicolet Plastics LLC, Mountain
- Pro Products, Inc., Sturgeon Bay
