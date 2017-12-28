Seven area companies up for Manufacturer of the Year

WMC contest marking its 30th year

December 28, 2017, 3:04 PM

Seven southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the nominees for Manufacturer of the Year awards from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

The contest, now in its 30th year, includes a total of 21 nominees across four categories with divisions made based on company size. Winners will be announced Feb. 22 in Milwaukee

This year’s nominees include:

Mega:

  • Exact Sciences Corp., Madison
  • Generac, Waukesha
  • Sargento Foods Inc., Plymouth 
  • Seneca Foods Corp., Janesville

Large:

  • The Spancrete Group, Inc., Waukesha 
  • Linetec, Wausau
  • MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom Graphic Systems, Inc., Milton

Medium:

  • Automation Components Inc., Middleton
  • Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., Milwaukee 
  • Gamber-Johnson LLC, Stevens Point

Small:

  • Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc., Waukesha
  • Carbide Grinding Co., Inc., Waukesha 
  • Energy Bank Inc., Manitowoc
  • Graphic Display Systems, Inc. d/b/a GDSI, Amery
  • iMARK Molding, Inc., Woodville
  • Octopi Brewing, Waunakee
  • Carnivore Meat Company LLC, Green Bay
  • EmbedTek, Waukesha 
  • Evergreen Tool Company, Inc., Peshtigo
  • Nicolet Plastics LLC, Mountain
  • Pro Products, Inc., Sturgeon Bay

