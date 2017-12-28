Seven area companies up for Manufacturer of the Year

Seven southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the nominees for Manufacturer of the Year awards from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

The contest, now in its 30th year, includes a total of 21 nominees across four categories with divisions made based on company size. Winners will be announced Feb. 22 in Milwaukee

This year’s nominees include:

Mega:

Exact Sciences Corp., Madison

Generac, Waukesha

Sargento Foods Inc., Plymouth

Seneca Foods Corp., Janesville

Large:

The Spancrete Group, Inc., Waukesha

Linetec, Wausau

MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom Graphic Systems, Inc., Milton

Medium:

Automation Components Inc., Middleton

Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., Milwaukee

Gamber-Johnson LLC, Stevens Point

Small:

Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc., Waukesha

Carbide Grinding Co., Inc., Waukesha

Energy Bank Inc., Manitowoc

Graphic Display Systems, Inc. d/b/a GDSI, Amery

iMARK Molding, Inc., Woodville

Octopi Brewing, Waunakee

Carnivore Meat Company LLC, Green Bay

EmbedTek, Waukesha

Evergreen Tool Company, Inc., Peshtigo

Nicolet Plastics LLC, Mountain

Pro Products, Inc., Sturgeon Bay