SC Johnson tops $15 million for combating Zika

More than 4.8 million units donated globally

by

June 20, 2017, 11:17 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/sc-johnson-tops-15-million-for-combating-zika/

Racine-based SC Johnson & Son Inc. says the company has exceeded its pledge to donate $15 million worth of products and financial support to help combat mosquitoes that may carry the Zika virus following the donation of 480,000 units of OFF! insect repellent to Feeding America.

OFF! Deep Woods personal repellent in production at SC Johnson’s Waxdale manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant.

The company announced its pledge in February 2016 in response to the global outbreak of Zika and dengue fever. The latest donation will be distributed by Feeding America affiliate Feeding Florida to help protect at-risk families from mosquito-borne diseases.

“Doing the right thing is an important part of SC Johnson’s culture. It’s our responsibility to use our more than 60 years of insect science expertise to help families protect themselves against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases,” said Fisk Johnson, SC Johnson chairman and chief executive officer. “The people of SC Johnson are proud that we could provide product and education to families. We remain committed to helping those most vulnerable.”

SC Johnson sent more than 4.8 million units of repellent and insecticide products for distribution in the United States, Caribbean and South America. The company also partnered with Sesame Street to share educational information and sponsored a mosquito education website available in 13 languages.

Some of the donations included:

  • 560,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods towelettes and OFF! personal insect repellent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation. The product was included in Zika prevention kits targeted to pregnant women in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.
  • 1 million units of OFF! and Autan to various charitable organizations including the American Red Cross and Banco De Alimentos. The donations were distributed in some of the areas hardest hit by Zika and dengue fever in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
  • 90,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods and OFF! FamilyCare to the Headwaters Relief Organization for distribution in Haiti.

The company’s monetary donations also helped cover logistics, distribution and educational materials.

Racine-based SC Johnson & Son Inc. says the company has exceeded its pledge to donate $15 million worth of products and financial support to help combat mosquitoes that may carry the Zika virus following the donation of 480,000 units of OFF! insect repellent to Feeding America.

OFF! Deep Woods personal repellent in production at SC Johnson’s Waxdale manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant.

The company announced its pledge in February 2016 in response to the global outbreak of Zika and dengue fever. The latest donation will be distributed by Feeding America affiliate Feeding Florida to help protect at-risk families from mosquito-borne diseases.

“Doing the right thing is an important part of SC Johnson’s culture. It’s our responsibility to use our more than 60 years of insect science expertise to help families protect themselves against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases,” said Fisk Johnson, SC Johnson chairman and chief executive officer. “The people of SC Johnson are proud that we could provide product and education to families. We remain committed to helping those most vulnerable.”

SC Johnson sent more than 4.8 million units of repellent and insecticide products for distribution in the United States, Caribbean and South America. The company also partnered with Sesame Street to share educational information and sponsored a mosquito education website available in 13 languages.

Some of the donations included:

  • 560,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods towelettes and OFF! personal insect repellent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation. The product was included in Zika prevention kits targeted to pregnant women in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.
  • 1 million units of OFF! and Autan to various charitable organizations including the American Red Cross and Banco De Alimentos. The donations were distributed in some of the areas hardest hit by Zika and dengue fever in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
  • 90,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods and OFF! FamilyCare to the Headwaters Relief Organization for distribution in Haiti.

The company’s monetary donations also helped cover logistics, distribution and educational materials.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm