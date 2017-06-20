SC Johnson tops $15 million for combating Zika

Racine-based SC Johnson & Son Inc. says the company has exceeded its pledge to donate $15 million worth of products and financial support to help combat mosquitoes that may carry the Zika virus following the donation of 480,000 units of OFF! insect repellent to Feeding America.

The company announced its pledge in February 2016 in response to the global outbreak of Zika and dengue fever. The latest donation will be distributed by Feeding America affiliate Feeding Florida to help protect at-risk families from mosquito-borne diseases.

“Doing the right thing is an important part of SC Johnson’s culture. It’s our responsibility to use our more than 60 years of insect science expertise to help families protect themselves against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases,” said Fisk Johnson, SC Johnson chairman and chief executive officer. “The people of SC Johnson are proud that we could provide product and education to families. We remain committed to helping those most vulnerable.”

SC Johnson sent more than 4.8 million units of repellent and insecticide products for distribution in the United States, Caribbean and South America. The company also partnered with Sesame Street to share educational information and sponsored a mosquito education website available in 13 languages.

Some of the donations included:

560,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods towelettes and OFF! personal insect repellent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation. The product was included in Zika prevention kits targeted to pregnant women in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

1 million units of OFF! and Autan to various charitable organizations including the American Red Cross and Banco De Alimentos. The donations were distributed in some of the areas hardest hit by Zika and dengue fever in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

90,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods and OFF! FamilyCare to the Headwaters Relief Organization for distribution in Haiti.

The company’s monetary donations also helped cover logistics, distribution and educational materials.