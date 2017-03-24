SC Johnson supporting Ekocenter pilot program in Rwanda

Racine-based SC Johnson is partnering with several other organizations on a pilot program that provides modular retail experiences to women operators in Rwanda.

“With this new pilot program in Rwanda, we are enthusiastic to participate in a new business model which supports female entrepreneurs, while at the same time offering affordable products and disease prevention education,” said Fisk Johnson, SC Johnson chairman and chief executive officer.

The company is joining with The Coca-Cola Co., Solarkioski and the Society for Family Health Rwanda on the Ekocenter program. The centers provide safe drinking water, sanitation, solar energy and wireless communication. The women operators are able to offer basic goods including mosquito repellent lotion, mosquito coils and show polish.

The centers are also intended to offer a place for community gathering and for entrepreneurs to set up business.

SC Johnson and Society for Family Health Rwanda are also implementing a communication campaign focused on malaria education and product awareness.

“We are filling a big gap in malaria prevention in the region,” said Wandera Gihana Manasseh, Society for Family Health Rwanda executive director. We are glad to be underway with our behavior change communication, as it requires a combination of products and education, which provides citizens with insect protection both before going to bed and during sleeping hours.”