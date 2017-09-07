Rockwell CEO Moret adds chairman title

Nosbusch to remain on board

by

September 07, 2017, 1:34 PM



Rockwell Automation chief executive officer Blake Moret has been elected as the chairman of the Milwaukee-based company’s board.

Blake Moret, left, will replace Keith Nosbusch as Rockwell Automation chairman on Jan. 1.

The company announced the decision Thursday in a brief press release. Moret, 54, was named CEO of Rockwell in July 2016, replacing Keith Nosbusch. Moret will officially become chairman on Jan. 1.

In addition to his time as CEO, Nosbusch had also been Rockwell’s chairman since 2005. He will remain on the company’s board.

Donald Parfet, Rockwell’s lead director, said Moret had demonstrated he is “exceptionally well qualified to lead the company and the board.”

“Blake is a champion of the company’s high performance culture with an extraordinary ability to inspire and connect with customers, employees, partners and the leadership team,” Parfet said.

Moret joined Rockwell in 1985 as a sales trainee and has served in senior positions across the organization.

