Rockline Industries to build $40 million plant in Tennessee

Creating new subsidiary focused on wipes

March 31, 2017, 2:07 PM

Sheboygan-based Rockline Industries plans to build a $40.3 million, 435,000-square-foot facility in Morristown, Tennessee to support increased production of its wet wipes.

Tennessee state officials and Rockline Industries break ground on the companys new facility. Source: Tennessee Dept. of Economic and Community Development Twitter

Tennessee state officials and Rockline Industries break ground on the company’s new facility. Source: Tennessee Dept. of Economic and Community Development Twitter

The new facility is expected to create 250 jobs.

The company also announced the creation of a new subsidiary, Iatric Manufacturing Solutions. The subsidiary will be focused on “helping foster healthy environments through the design and manufacturing of FDA-regulated wipes for use in the consumer, health care, food service, and hospitality industries,” the company said.

“Rockline is on the forefront of wet wipes product innovation and design. With the creation of Iatric, we will continue our company’s tradition of turning great ideas into convenient solutions that help people lead cleaner, healthier lives,” said Will Green, Rockline Industries vice president of contract manufacturing services.

A company spokeswoman said the company would not discuss its decision to locate the new facility in Tennessee.

Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. director Dane Checolinski said his organization hadn’t had any conversations about the company locating a facility of this size in the region.

“Any chance a company has to grow shows their financial strength,” Checolinski said, adding he recognizes Rockline is global company.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and other state officials participated in a groundbreaking for the new facility Thursday. Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development spokesman Scott Harrison said the company is eligible for the department’s FastTrack grants, which cover job training, infrastructure and some discretionary items.

“As yet, a grant package for Rockline has not been formally contracted. ECD does not disclose specific FastTrack grant information until a formal legal agreement with a company is in place, per our policy,” Harrison said.

Rockline operates a total of five U.S. manufacturing plants in Arkansas, New Jersey and Wisconsin. The company opened a 240,000-square-foot facility in Russellvile, Arkansas and also expanded capacity at its Springdale, Arkansas plant in 2015.

