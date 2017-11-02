Rexnord finishes closure of Indiana plant with added costs

Company expects margin benefits to begin in second half of fiscal year

by

November 02, 2017, 1:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/rexnord-finishes-closure-of-indiana-plant-with-added-costs/

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. has finished the closure of its Indiana bearing facility, the last step in a multi-year cost saving plan that drew the attention of President Donald Trump.

Rexnord Corp. headquarters

The company said during its August earnings call it was keeping the plant open longer to meet additional demand for bearings.

“We maintained certain operations in the Indiana facility well into the quarter, all of which wound down in September and have been moved to Monterrey (Mexico),” said Mark Peterson, Rexnord chief financial officer, during Thursday’s earnings call. “In total, we’ve absorbed approximately $5 million in temporary period costs during our first half that are associated with sustaining certain operations in the Indiana facility beyond the original target date in order to better the increased demand from our customers.”

Plans to close the plant drew national attention late last year after then President-elect Trump made Rexnord the target of his tweets. Todd Adams, Rexnord chief executive officer, said in February he didn’t see Trump’s policies changing the company’s plans.

But the plant has continued to receive attention, particularly as employees were asked to train their future replacements. One of those employees was the focus of a New York Times profile that said the delayed closing was the result of problems with the new plant in Mexico.

The company’s executives didn’t touch on the article or any potential problems during the earnings call. They reiterated the delay was the result of increased demand and said the benefits should begin to show up in earnings over the next two quarters.

Adams said the company’s process and motion controls business, which includes the bearing plant, has “significant margin runway” moving forward.

“We’re confident you’ll see a solid down payment on that longer-term opportunity as we move through the second half of our year,” he said.

The cost savings initiative is targeting $30 million in savings. It took place over several years and also included other plant closures and consolidations. Adams said in March he was optimistic the company would reach its savings goals.

Rexnord did increase its restructuring expense guidance to between $9 million and $12 million in the current fiscal year. The $2 million increase was primarily the result of employee severance costs, Peterson said.

Overall, the company’s net income was down 2.4 percent to $24 million and earnings declined 1 cent to 23 cents per diluted share. Revenue was up 4 percent to $510.8 million.

“We delivered another quarter of steady performance as we put a vital strategic cost reduction initiative behind us and also made important progress with our major growth and productivity initiative which is ramping up nicely,” Adams said.

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. has finished the closure of its Indiana bearing facility, the last step in a multi-year cost saving plan that drew the attention of President Donald Trump.

Rexnord Corp. headquarters

The company said during its August earnings call it was keeping the plant open longer to meet additional demand for bearings.

“We maintained certain operations in the Indiana facility well into the quarter, all of which wound down in September and have been moved to Monterrey (Mexico),” said Mark Peterson, Rexnord chief financial officer, during Thursday’s earnings call. “In total, we’ve absorbed approximately $5 million in temporary period costs during our first half that are associated with sustaining certain operations in the Indiana facility beyond the original target date in order to better the increased demand from our customers.”

Plans to close the plant drew national attention late last year after then President-elect Trump made Rexnord the target of his tweets. Todd Adams, Rexnord chief executive officer, said in February he didn’t see Trump’s policies changing the company’s plans.

But the plant has continued to receive attention, particularly as employees were asked to train their future replacements. One of those employees was the focus of a New York Times profile that said the delayed closing was the result of problems with the new plant in Mexico.

The company’s executives didn’t touch on the article or any potential problems during the earnings call. They reiterated the delay was the result of increased demand and said the benefits should begin to show up in earnings over the next two quarters.

Adams said the company’s process and motion controls business, which includes the bearing plant, has “significant margin runway” moving forward.

“We’re confident you’ll see a solid down payment on that longer-term opportunity as we move through the second half of our year,” he said.

The cost savings initiative is targeting $30 million in savings. It took place over several years and also included other plant closures and consolidations. Adams said in March he was optimistic the company would reach its savings goals.

Rexnord did increase its restructuring expense guidance to between $9 million and $12 million in the current fiscal year. The $2 million increase was primarily the result of employee severance costs, Peterson said.

Overall, the company’s net income was down 2.4 percent to $24 million and earnings declined 1 cent to 23 cents per diluted share. Revenue was up 4 percent to $510.8 million.

“We delivered another quarter of steady performance as we put a vital strategic cost reduction initiative behind us and also made important progress with our major growth and productivity initiative which is ramping up nicely,” Adams said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am