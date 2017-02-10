Rexnord CEO among two joining Badger Meter board

Todd Adams, the president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp., is one of two new board members of Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc.

Adams and Glen Tellock, president and CEO of Manitowoc-based Lakeside Foods Inc., joined the water meter maker’s board as of today, filling two vacancies created by the expansion of the board to 11 members. Their terms will run through the company’s annual meeting on April 28. Tellock was previously president and CEO of The Manitowoc Co.

“Todd and Glen each bring a depth of public-company leadership experience and expertise in managing complex manufacturing operations to our board. Todd’s background in water management solutions and Glen’s experience in leading a multi-billion-dollar global company will be especially valuable to our board and management team,” said Rich Meeusen, chairman, president and CEO of Badger Meter.

The company’s board will also be losing two members at the annual meeting. Ronald Dix, a former senior vice president of administration at Badger Meter, has reached the mandatory retirement age. Former Journal Media Group chairman Steve Smith is choosing to focus on various personal and business commitments and will not seek another term.

Dix has served on the board since 2005 and Smith since 2000.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and shareholders, I would like to thank Ron and Steve for their valuable counsel and many years of service to Badger Meter,” Meeusen said.