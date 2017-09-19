Rexnord building new aerospace HQ in Illinois

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. plans to build a 248,000-square-foot facility in Downers Grove, Illinois to serve as a headquarters for its aerospace business and manufacturing operations.

The company already has aerospace operations at the site and the new project will retain 310 jobs while creating another 25 in the future, according to village documents.

“We are investing in a new facility on our existing site to support the growing needs of our customers,” said Jamie Quilter, Rexnord vice president and general manager for aerospace. “The new facility will provide upgraded technology and additional capacity – as well as provide our customers with an exciting experience and our associates with a unique collaborative and innovative environment.”

The village is waiving half of the building permitting fees for the project, an incentive of up to $105,000.

Rexnord’s aerospace business is part of its process and motion control segment, which reported $1.14 billion in sales last year. In addition to aerospace, the segment sells into a variety of end markets including food and beverage, mining, petrochemical, energy and power generation, agriculture and industrial.

The company drew the ire of then President-elect Donald Trump last year with plans to close an Indiana bearing facility and move work to Texas and Mexico. Rexnord went ahead with the plans – part of a multi-year restructuring effort that targeted $30 million in annual savings – despite the public pressure.