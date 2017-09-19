Rexnord building new aerospace HQ in Illinois

New facility will retain 310 jobs

by

September 19, 2017, 12:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/rexnord-building-new-aerospace-hq-in-illinois/

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. plans to build a 248,000-square-foot facility in Downers Grove, Illinois to serve as a headquarters for its aerospace business and manufacturing operations.

Rexnord Corp. headquarters

The company already has aerospace operations at the site and the new project will retain 310 jobs while creating another 25 in the future, according to village documents.

“We are investing in a new facility on our existing site to support the growing needs of our customers,” said Jamie Quilter, Rexnord vice president and general manager for aerospace. “The new facility will provide upgraded technology and additional capacity – as well as provide our customers with an exciting experience and our associates with a unique collaborative and innovative environment.”

The village is waiving half of the building permitting fees for the project, an incentive of up to $105,000.

Rexnord’s aerospace business is part of its process and motion control segment, which reported $1.14 billion in sales last year. In addition to aerospace, the segment sells into a variety of end markets including food and beverage, mining, petrochemical, energy and power generation, agriculture and industrial.

The company drew the ire of then President-elect Donald Trump last year with plans to close an Indiana bearing facility and move work to Texas and Mexico. Rexnord went ahead with the plans – part of a multi-year restructuring effort that targeted $30 million in annual savings – despite the public pressure.

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. plans to build a 248,000-square-foot facility in Downers Grove, Illinois to serve as a headquarters for its aerospace business and manufacturing operations.

Rexnord Corp. headquarters

The company already has aerospace operations at the site and the new project will retain 310 jobs while creating another 25 in the future, according to village documents.

“We are investing in a new facility on our existing site to support the growing needs of our customers,” said Jamie Quilter, Rexnord vice president and general manager for aerospace. “The new facility will provide upgraded technology and additional capacity – as well as provide our customers with an exciting experience and our associates with a unique collaborative and innovative environment.”

The village is waiving half of the building permitting fees for the project, an incentive of up to $105,000.

Rexnord’s aerospace business is part of its process and motion control segment, which reported $1.14 billion in sales last year. In addition to aerospace, the segment sells into a variety of end markets including food and beverage, mining, petrochemical, energy and power generation, agriculture and industrial.

The company drew the ire of then President-elect Donald Trump last year with plans to close an Indiana bearing facility and move work to Texas and Mexico. Rexnord went ahead with the plans – part of a multi-year restructuring effort that targeted $30 million in annual savings – despite the public pressure.

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Oh look….Illinois is “creating” or “retaining” jobs for HALF of the building permit fees on a new building.

    310 jobs for $105k total. Less than $500 a job. For a WI based company to expand.

    And Foxconn…

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm