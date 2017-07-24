Report: Foxconn nearing decision to invest in Wisconsin

Could discuss U.S. investment plans this week, Wall Street Journal reports

July 24, 2017, 11:23 AM

Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group is nearing a decision to invest in Wisconsin and could hold an event in Washington, D.C., as soon as this week to discuss its U.S. investment plans, according to a report today from the Wall Street Journal.

In Wisconsin, Foxconn is looking at producing display panels that can be used in large-screen televisions, according to the report.

By early August, the company is expected to announce plans to develop operations in at least three states, according to an Associated Press report.

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn speaks during a news conference, in Taipei, Taiwan June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, assembling iPhones, videogame machines and other products. Its factories are mostly in China, and previous discussions to expand manufacturing to the U.S. haven’t materialized.

The company is considering plans to locate “up to 10,000 jobs” in southeastern Wisconsin, state Assembly leaders wrote in a transportation related memo to business groups recently.

The state may have to offer a massive incentive to convince Foxconn to build a large plant in Wisconsin.

Some lawmakers told the Association Press last week that a deal between the company and the state could be announced soon.

