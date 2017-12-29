Region’s manufacturing sector improved in December

Local index at highest level since late 2014

by

December 29, 2017, 9:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/regions-manufacturing-sector-improved-in-december/

Manufacturing industry activity in southeastern Wisconsin improved during December, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing.

manufacturing activity

The Milwaukee-area PMI for the month was 65.57, up from 59.62 in November and 63.61 in October.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The index has not dipped below 55 this year and has not shown a contraction since October 2016.

The December PMI of 65.57 was the highest level for the local index since late 2014.

“December’s Index firmly indicates positive territory,” the report stated.

One survey respondent said, “Customer demand continues to increase, exceeding forecasts. Supply base investments coming online cannot keep up and now facing delayed delivery of specific types of equipment from manufacturers to our suppliers.”

Labor shortages continue to be a concern for manufacturers, according to respondents to the survey.

“The greatest supply chain issue that we are facing is the labor shortage. It is the same for most of our customers,” one survey respondent said. “This is THE constraint in the manufacturing chain. Everyone could be increasing volume but cannot find enough people to run.”

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Manufacturing industry activity in southeastern Wisconsin improved during December, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing.

manufacturing activity

The Milwaukee-area PMI for the month was 65.57, up from 59.62 in November and 63.61 in October.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The index has not dipped below 55 this year and has not shown a contraction since October 2016.

The December PMI of 65.57 was the highest level for the local index since late 2014.

“December’s Index firmly indicates positive territory,” the report stated.

One survey respondent said, “Customer demand continues to increase, exceeding forecasts. Supply base investments coming online cannot keep up and now facing delayed delivery of specific types of equipment from manufacturers to our suppliers.”

Labor shortages continue to be a concern for manufacturers, according to respondents to the survey.

“The greatest supply chain issue that we are facing is the labor shortage. It is the same for most of our customers,” one survey respondent said. “This is THE constraint in the manufacturing chain. Everyone could be increasing volume but cannot find enough people to run.”

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing
Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing

How new consumer behaviors may impact your product line

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm