Region’s manufacturing activity remains at elevated levels

PMI increases after two down months

by

June 30, 2017, 12:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/regions-manufacturing-activity-remains-at-elevated-levels/

Milwaukee-area manufacturing activity picked up in June after two months of slight declines from the most recent high in March, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing.

The Marquette-ISM was discontinued for several months in 2016.

The seasonally adjusted Milwaukee-area PMI was 58.68 in June, up from 57.22 in May. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. The index has consistently registered at elevated levels this year with an average of 59 since January, the best six month stretch since the beginning of 2015. The index averaged 50.9 in the last three months of 2016.

Respondents for the survey-based index produced by the Marquette Center for Supply Chain Management were generally upbeat in their comments. Several noted strong order strength recently, but they also noted some raw material prices have been increasing and there is limited confidence in longer-term forecasts.

The outlook for the next six months declined slightly from May with the diffusion index, which attempts to balance positive and negative bias, dropping from 68.18 percent to 66.67 percent. The shift was due to more respondents expecting conditions to stay the same instead of improving, although the percentage expecting worse conditions also dropped from 13.64 percent to 8.33 percent.

The employment component of the report remained relatively stable, declining slightly from 65.57 to 65.17. The blue collar index was down from 65.7 to 59.1 while the white collar index dropped from 67 to 55.3. A lack of qualified candidates was among the respondent comments.

Other components of the index were a somewhat mixed bag. New orders were up slightly from 62.77 to 63.77, but production declined from 65.43 to 61.46 and order backlogs were down from 57.5 to 54.55.

Prices were up by 1.2 to 73.91 and supplier deliveries were slowing, jumping from 49.16 to 64.13. Inventories were down by 3.6 to 39.58, well within declining territory as were customer inventories at 35.71.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page.

Milwaukee-area manufacturing activity picked up in June after two months of slight declines from the most recent high in March, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing.

The Marquette-ISM was discontinued for several months in 2016.

The seasonally adjusted Milwaukee-area PMI was 58.68 in June, up from 57.22 in May. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. The index has consistently registered at elevated levels this year with an average of 59 since January, the best six month stretch since the beginning of 2015. The index averaged 50.9 in the last three months of 2016.

Respondents for the survey-based index produced by the Marquette Center for Supply Chain Management were generally upbeat in their comments. Several noted strong order strength recently, but they also noted some raw material prices have been increasing and there is limited confidence in longer-term forecasts.

The outlook for the next six months declined slightly from May with the diffusion index, which attempts to balance positive and negative bias, dropping from 68.18 percent to 66.67 percent. The shift was due to more respondents expecting conditions to stay the same instead of improving, although the percentage expecting worse conditions also dropped from 13.64 percent to 8.33 percent.

The employment component of the report remained relatively stable, declining slightly from 65.57 to 65.17. The blue collar index was down from 65.7 to 59.1 while the white collar index dropped from 67 to 55.3. A lack of qualified candidates was among the respondent comments.

Other components of the index were a somewhat mixed bag. New orders were up slightly from 62.77 to 63.77, but production declined from 65.43 to 61.46 and order backlogs were down from 57.5 to 54.55.

Prices were up by 1.2 to 73.91 and supplier deliveries were slowing, jumping from 49.16 to 64.13. Inventories were down by 3.6 to 39.58, well within declining territory as were customer inventories at 35.71.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm