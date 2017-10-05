Quad/Graphics to print all Condé Nast titles

Publisher using Sussex-based company for six additional magazines

by

October 05, 2017

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/quadgraphics-to-print-all-conde-nast-titles/

Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc. will print all of Condé Nast’s 16 titles starting in January 2019, the company announced Wednesday.

Quad/Graphics’ Sussex headquarters.

Quad already prints 10 titles for Condé Nast, including Allure, Architectural Digest, Domino, Golf Digest, GQ, GQ Style, Teen Vogue, Vogue, W Magazine and Wired. The new multi-year agreement renews those titles and adds Bon Appétit, Brides, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

“This new agreement validates the strength of our relationship with Condé Nast and our ability to meet its high expectations for quality across all its magazine titles,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Quad has worked with Condé Nast since 1993 when it began printing Architectural Digest and was a top print vendor for the publisher by 2006.

