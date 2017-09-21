Quad/Graphics lands $450 million contract with Bluestem Brands

Company to print 100 percent of online retailer's catalogs

by

September 21, 2017, 12:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/quadgraphics-lands-450-million-contract-with-bluestem-brands/

Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc. has been awarded a $450 million, multi-year contract to print catalogs for Minneapolis-based online retailer Bluestem Brands Inc.

Quad/Graphics’ Sussex headquarters.

Quad previously printed catalogs and provided prepress, digital photography and video production for Bluestem’s Fingerhut and Gettington brands. Starting Jan. 1 the company will supply paper purchasing printing and distribution services for an additional 11 brands that are part of Bluestem’s Orchard portfolio.

“Bluestem Brands understands the critical role print plays in its marketing mix – particularly in its effectiveness to drive traffic online,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Further, by consolidating paper purchasing and print spend with Quad/Graphics, the retailer will eliminate redundancies, and achieve time- and cost-saving efficiencies.”

Quad made a number of acquisitions beginning in 2010 as it helped to consolidate the printing industry, but over the last several years the company has sought to expand its efforts beyond print by investing in marketing expertise and other services.

“Quad/Graphics has the knowledge, resources and commitment to help our print program succeed,” said Steve Nave, Bluestem president and CEO. “In particular, we value Quad’s partnership approach to doing business by bringing forward ideas and solutions to help us better manage the complexities of today’s retail landscape.”

Bluestem’s Orchard portfolio includes the Appleseed’s, Blair, Bedford Fair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Gold Violin, Haband, Norm Thompson, Old Pueblo Traders, Sahalie, Tog Shop and WinterSilks brands. The company reported $2.09 billion in revenue last year.

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I mean great contract to land but I wouldn’t bet this company will even be around in a few years. They have been in trouble for quite some time and their parent company is trading at junk levels.

    Retail is a tough gig. Adding expensive print makes it even tougher.

    PS 99% of the stuff from this company goes straight to our recycle bin.

    Reply Report comment

