Quad/Graphics lands $450 million contract with Bluestem Brands

Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc. has been awarded a $450 million, multi-year contract to print catalogs for Minneapolis-based online retailer Bluestem Brands Inc.

Quad previously printed catalogs and provided prepress, digital photography and video production for Bluestem’s Fingerhut and Gettington brands. Starting Jan. 1 the company will supply paper purchasing printing and distribution services for an additional 11 brands that are part of Bluestem’s Orchard portfolio.

“Bluestem Brands understands the critical role print plays in its marketing mix – particularly in its effectiveness to drive traffic online,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Further, by consolidating paper purchasing and print spend with Quad/Graphics, the retailer will eliminate redundancies, and achieve time- and cost-saving efficiencies.”

Quad made a number of acquisitions beginning in 2010 as it helped to consolidate the printing industry, but over the last several years the company has sought to expand its efforts beyond print by investing in marketing expertise and other services.

“Quad/Graphics has the knowledge, resources and commitment to help our print program succeed,” said Steve Nave, Bluestem president and CEO. “In particular, we value Quad’s partnership approach to doing business by bringing forward ideas and solutions to help us better manage the complexities of today’s retail landscape.”

Bluestem’s Orchard portfolio includes the Appleseed’s, Blair, Bedford Fair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Gold Violin, Haband, Norm Thompson, Old Pueblo Traders, Sahalie, Tog Shop and WinterSilks brands. The company reported $2.09 billion in revenue last year.