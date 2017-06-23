Prestwick Group plans HQ development in Delafield

Complex to match downtown architecture

June 23, 2017, 4:14 PM

Sussex-based The Prestwick Group Inc. is proposing to build a new corporate headquarters and manufacturing complex near the southeast corner of Highway C and Interstate 94 in Delafield.

Delafield city planner Roger Dupler’s report says the site would be for Prestwick’s Nex-Terra brand, which makes outdoor furniture and amenities from recycled plastics.

Prestwick is seeking conceptual feedback from the city plan commission. The proposal includes two phases. The first includes a new headquarters office building, a light manufacturing facility and a barn to be used as an event space. The second phase would include two additional office buildings.

The size of the buildings is not specified, but the proposal says the architecture will match the Williamsburg-style featured in downtown Delafield.

“Our vision for the site is to serve as a gateway to the city,” the proposal says. “The land, architecture of downtown Delafield and community have been carefully considered in the development of the park.”

Prestwick, a manufacturer of golf course products, was founded in Nashotah in 1997 and currently has 110 employees in Sussex. It is unclear from the proposal if all operations would move to Delafield. A company representative did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The proposal calls for walking paths between buildings and limiting the destruction of existing trees.

“The addition of fescue grasses and smartly groomed landscaping will mimic the appearance of top golf courses around the world,” the proposal says. “As people are passing through the city, we want them to look to the south and not see a business development park, but breathtaking acreage that leads them to stop and explore the city.”

While the barn would primarily be used for company functions, Prestwick plans to also make it available to the community at certain times.

Dupler’s report notes the development is predicated on the assumption the city will approve tax incremental financing to extend sewer service across I-94. He also notes there are issues with the intersection of Indian Spring Road and Highway C or Genesee Street and the developer may need to pick up some maintenance costs.

