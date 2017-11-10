Pressure washer manufacturer expanding in Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie-based FNA Group is planning to expand into another 60,000 square feet directly north of its current headquarters in the LakeView Corporate Park, according to plans submitted to the village.

The company, which makes pressure washers, hoses and accessories for consumer and professional markets, moved some of its manufacturing operations to a 176,000-square-foot facility at 7152 99th St. in early 2015. Later in the same year the company moved its headquarters from Illinois to the same building.

FNA Group will be expanding into a Zilber Property Group building at 9505 72nd Ave., not far from its current operations. The new facility will manufacture and assemble pressure washers along with being home to engineering and research and development operations. About 20 percent of the space will be dedicated to a research and development and prototyping center.

Plans indicate the company will have 40 employees at the facility, but they don’t say if those will be new hires or moved from other operations. FNA Group had at least 165 employees in Pleasant Prairie when it moved its headquarters there in 2015.

Company officials did not immediately return a message seeking additional information.

The facility will have basic assembly lines, steel tube benders, CNC plasma cutters, welding and other operations. FNA Group will produce six to eight hot water models per day and 25 to 60 cold water models per day.