Plans for Indian food warehouse, grocery and restaurant proceed in Waukesha

The former Money Joe’s indoor playground in Waukesha could be rezoned so a Chicago-based Indian food maker can move forward with plans to operate a manufacturing and distribution center, Indian grocery store, and restaurant at the site.

Harika Foods submitted plans to the city of Waukesha in May to operate a 3,800-square-foot restaurant in the building at 2040 W. Bluemound Road.

Harika intends to use 5,600 square feet for manufacturing and a warehouse. The remaining 7,400 square feet would be an Indian grocery store, according to plans submitted in May.

The former Money Joe’s is currently zoned for manufacturing use. The Waukesha City Council will decide Nov. 7 to create a new district, mixed-use manufacturing, so the stalled project can move forward.

The plan commission approved the rezoning request in September.

Harika Foods was started in Chicago in 2000, specializing in Indian spice-mix powders, snacks and sweets, according to the company’s website. Harika’s products are available in Indian grocery stores across the country.

Representatives from Harika could not immediately be reached for comment.

The nearly 17,000-square-foot former Money Joe’s children’s indoor playground facility is owned by an affiliate of VJS Development Group. Harika has it under contract to purchase.

If the project moves forward, it would be Harika’s second manufacturing and distribution facility and the first to combine production and a retail environment.