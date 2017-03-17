Pentair consolidating office space at Bishop’s Woods in Brookfield

March 17, 2017

Pentair Water Filtration will consolidate its Wisconsin office space at Bishop’s Woods office park in Brookfield, moving about 150 employees from Glendale and the company’s manufacturing plant in Brookfield.

Pentair will consolidate its offices to Bishop's Woods this fall.

Pentair has been looking for space for more than two years and has signed a lease for approximately 55,000 square feet, at 13845 Bishops Dr.

The space is currently occupied by Bader Rutter and Associates, which will be vacating in May to anchor an office building being developed by Wangard Partners at the former Laacke & Joys site in downtown Milwaukee.

“Our leadership and human resources team worked hard to find a location that was ideal for our employees and that had enough space,” said Kathleen Fugler, communications manager.

In addition to moving the staff, Pentair will be moving a state-of-the art laboratory that will take up about 7,800 square feet of space, Fugler said.

The company is hoping to occupy the new space by fall.

Currently, Pentair office employees are located at 5730 North Glen Park Road in Glendale and 20580 Enterprise Ave. in Brookfield. The Brookfield location also includes the majority of the company’s Milwaukee-based manufacturing work, which has been expanded over the last year in anticipation of the move out of Glendale, Fugler said.

Pentair Water Filtration is a subsidiary of London-based Pentair plc., a multi-national corporation that employs 26,000 people. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Minneapolis. In 2016, the company reported revenues of $4.9 billion.

