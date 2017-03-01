Nine Wisconsin women recognized for manufacturing excellence

Nine Wisconsin women are among the 130 winners of the Manufacturing Institute’s Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead awards.

The STEP (science, technology, engineering and production) awards are intended to recognize women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and are drawn from throughout the industry.

The Wisconsin recipients include:

Wanda Cartrette , Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. Wisconsin lean Six Sigma manager, corporate idea network manager

, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. Wisconsin lean Six Sigma manager, corporate idea network manager Rachael Conrad , Rockwell Automation director of commercial marketing

, Rockwell Automation director of commercial marketing Dana Manderfield , Harley-Davidson Motor Co. director of product data management

, Harley-Davidson Motor Co. director of product data management Delia Noblecilla , Molson Coors director of global supply chain PMO

, Molson Coors director of global supply chain PMO Jennifer Slater , Johnson Controls Power Solutions VP/GM Original Equipment Americas and APAC

, Johnson Controls Power Solutions VP/GM Original Equipment Americas and APAC Katelyn Vara, Mercury Marine/Brunswick Corp. project engineer (named as emerging leader)

Caroline Villa, Johnson Controls International rotation engineer (named as emerging leader)

Marcea Weiss , Mercury Marine/Brunswick Corp. plant operations manager

, Mercury Marine/Brunswick Corp. plant operations manager Carla Yancy, Kohler Power Systems principal engineer – continuous improvement

“These women are making huge strides in this industry and are demonstrating what modern manufacturing careers entail – rewarding and fulfilling careers with limitless opportunity for growth,” said Jay Timmons, National Association of Manufacturers president and chief executive officer. “Today’s manufacturing employees are building and designing the future, and the 130 women being awarded are the ambassadors to move this industry forward.”

The Manufacturing Institute will recognize all 130 award recipients at a gala April in Washington D.C.