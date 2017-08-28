Next Generation Manufacturing Summit returns Oct. 4

Event focused on developing proactively adaptable organizations

August 28, 2017, 10:48 AM

BizTimes Media and Milwaukee 7 are once again partnering to present the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit. Manufacturers’ challenges  go beyond the daily issues of running a business and this year’s event will focus on building a “proactively adaptable organization.”

Alan Antoniewicz, Spancrete Group, Inc president and chief operating officer, Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Michael Reader, Precision Plus president, at the 2016 Next Generation Manufacturing Summit. Photo by Paul Gaertner.

Registration for the event is now open (click here to register). It will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oct. 4 as part of the Wisconsin Manufacturing & Technology Show in the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park.

The day will begin with a moderated panel discussion featuring Jim Hawkings, Kenall Manufacturing chief executive officer; Jim Leef, ITU AbsorbTech president; John Mellowes, Charter Manufacturing Co. Inc. CEO; and David Werner, 3M Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division manufacturing and supply chain director. Joe Weitzer, Waukesha County Technical College Center for Business Performance Solutions dean, will lead the discussion.

A series of roundtable discussion will follow the panel, touching on a range of issues including:

  • Building an organization’s “adaptability muscles” for the future
  • Talent attraction, development and retention
  • Leadership & engagement
  • Big data, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence
  • Creating a process and culture to be more innovative
  • Automation and process improvement
  • Logistics & supply chain management
  • Succession planning
  • Exporting, global engagement
  • Additive manufacturing/3D printing
  • Process improvement
  • Customer focused innovation

Click here for more information on the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit and to see a video from last year’s event.

