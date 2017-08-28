Next Generation Manufacturing Summit returns Oct. 4

BizTimes Media and Milwaukee 7 are once again partnering to present the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit. Manufacturers’ challenges go beyond the daily issues of running a business and this year’s event will focus on building a “proactively adaptable organization.”
Registration for the event is now open (click here to register). It will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oct. 4 as part of the Wisconsin Manufacturing & Technology Show in the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park.
The day will begin with a moderated panel discussion featuring Jim Hawkings, Kenall Manufacturing chief executive officer; Jim Leef, ITU AbsorbTech president; John Mellowes, Charter Manufacturing Co. Inc. CEO; and David Werner, 3M Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division manufacturing and supply chain director. Joe Weitzer, Waukesha County Technical College Center for Business Performance Solutions dean, will lead the discussion.
A series of roundtable discussion will follow the panel, touching on a range of issues including:
- Building an organization’s “adaptability muscles” for the future
- Talent attraction, development and retention
- Leadership & engagement
- Big data, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence
- Creating a process and culture to be more innovative
- Automation and process improvement
- Logistics & supply chain management
- Succession planning
- Exporting, global engagement
- Additive manufacturing/3D printing
- Process improvement
- Customer focused innovation
Click here for more information on the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit and to see a video from last year’s event.
