New EagleRider partnership expands Harley rental opportunities

Deal provides rental access to current model year bikes

May 09, 2017, 12:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/new-eaglerider-partnership-expands-harley-rental-opportunities/

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. announced an exclusive alliance with motorcycle rental and tour company EagleRider to provide access to current model year motorcycles and expand the California-based company’s network.

Harley-Davidson headquarters

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

The alliance will allow EagleRider to exclusively offer current model year Harley motorcycle fleets in the touring and large crustier segments. Harley will also exclusively work with EagleRider to provide rental, travel and tour experiences from its U.S. dealership network.

The arraignment will expand the ability of EalgeRider customers to pick up a motorcycle near their home, take it on a trip and drop it off near their destination.

Harley-Davidson has increased its focus on demand driving activities over the last 18 months. The company announced a 10-year plan earlier this year that calls for attracting 2 million new riders in the U.S. Part of the plan to achieve that goal includes enhancing the dealership experience for customers.

“This strategic deal with EagleRider supports our efforts to grow ridership by making it easier for more riders to throw a leg over and experience the thrill of riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle across our great country,” said Mike Kennedy, Harley-Davidson vice president and managing director U.S. “EagleRider’s advanced nationwide reservation system, proven customer service and extensive travel industry expertise will allow our 700 U.S. dealer locations to seamlessly deliver premium motorcycle rental, travel and tour experiences.”

EagleRider was founded in 1992 in a Los Angeles garage and has since grown to serve more than 100,000 riders annually.

“It’s a dream of millions of riders across the world to explore America in the most authentic way possible, on an iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” said Chris McIntyre, EagleRider chief executive officer and co-founder. “For the past 25 years, we’ve seen riders return from their trips completely transformed by finding freedom of the open road to be the ultimate adventure vacation.”

