A New Berlin-based manufacturer of mobile exhibits and displays is planning to relocate to a new facility in Muskego that would be twice the size of its current facility.

CGS Premier is proposing a 65,000-square-foot building at the east end of Commerce Center Parkway, east of Moorland Road in the Muskego Business Park.

The building will be developed by HSI Properties of Brookfield and owned by John Heller of Commerce Center Industrial Land, LLC, according to plans submitted to the city.

CGS currently leases about 36,000 square feet at 5786 S. Westridge Drive in New Berlin. The company is hoping to get approval for the project Tuesday from the city and break ground in early June, said Greg Peterson, president of CGS.

The site also allows for future growth, Peterson said.

“We really like the fact that it is within a mile of where we are now, so the disruptions to our employees are minimal,” Peterson said. “The pad allows for an additional 20,000 to 25,000 square feet of space as we continue to grow over the next four to five years, so this is just a great fit.”

CGS, which was founded in 1993, hired its second employee, Peterson, in 1995. Today, The company has 47 staff members. Peterson said he hopes to add another 15 to 20 people over the next two to three years.

The company’s recent success has been in the mobile medical field and industrial industry.

About 18 months ago, CGS designed a drop trailer that is pulled by a truck and once released, uses hydraulics and retractable wheels to make it level with the ground so it is ADA accessible.

The medical field has been using the trailers for mobile health clinics. CGS, which has a patent pending on the design, currently has the trailers in Boston to provide mobile health clinics to the city’s homeless.

“The demand is there and we’ve used it for everything from Miller Lite to mobile clinics for Cigna Insurance and now in Boston,” Peterson said. “It displays like a shipping container but moves like trailer.”