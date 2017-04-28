New Berlin manufacturer plans to double size with new Muskego location

CGS Premier has found success with patent-pending drop trailer

by

April 28, 2017, 4:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/new-berlin-manufacturer-plans-to-double-size-with-new-muskego-location/

A New Berlin-based manufacturer of mobile exhibits and displays is planning to relocate to a new facility in Muskego that would be twice the size of its current facility.

Rendering of new GCS building in Muskego

CGS Premier is proposing a 65,000-square-foot building at the east end of Commerce Center Parkway, east of Moorland Road in the Muskego Business Park.

The building will be developed by HSI Properties of Brookfield and owned by John Heller of Commerce Center Industrial Land, LLC, according to plans submitted to the city.

CGS currently leases about 36,000 square feet at 5786 S. Westridge Drive in New Berlin. The company is hoping to get approval for the project Tuesday from the city and break ground in early June, said Greg Peterson, president of CGS.

The site also allows for future growth, Peterson said.

“We really like the fact that it is within a mile of where we are now, so the disruptions to our employees are minimal,” Peterson said. “The pad allows for an additional 20,000 to 25,000 square feet of space as we continue to grow over the next four to five years, so this is just a great fit.”

CGS, which was founded in 1993, hired its second employee, Peterson, in 1995. Today, The company has 47 staff members. Peterson said he hopes to add another 15 to 20 people over the next two to three years.

The company’s recent success has been in the mobile medical field and industrial industry.

About 18 months ago, CGS designed a drop trailer that is pulled by a truck and once released, uses hydraulics and retractable wheels to make it level with the ground so it is ADA accessible.

Drop trailers have contributed to the success at CGS Premier.

Drop trailers have contributed to the success at CGS Premier.

The medical field has been using the trailers for mobile health clinics. CGS, which has a patent pending on the design, currently has the trailers in Boston to provide mobile health clinics to the city’s homeless.

“The demand is there and we’ve used it for everything from Miller Lite to mobile clinics for Cigna Insurance and now in Boston,” Peterson said. “It displays like a shipping container but moves like trailer.”

A New Berlin-based manufacturer of mobile exhibits and displays is planning to relocate to a new facility in Muskego that would be twice the size of its current facility.

Rendering of new GCS building in Muskego

CGS Premier is proposing a 65,000-square-foot building at the east end of Commerce Center Parkway, east of Moorland Road in the Muskego Business Park.

The building will be developed by HSI Properties of Brookfield and owned by John Heller of Commerce Center Industrial Land, LLC, according to plans submitted to the city.

CGS currently leases about 36,000 square feet at 5786 S. Westridge Drive in New Berlin. The company is hoping to get approval for the project Tuesday from the city and break ground in early June, said Greg Peterson, president of CGS.

The site also allows for future growth, Peterson said.

“We really like the fact that it is within a mile of where we are now, so the disruptions to our employees are minimal,” Peterson said. “The pad allows for an additional 20,000 to 25,000 square feet of space as we continue to grow over the next four to five years, so this is just a great fit.”

CGS, which was founded in 1993, hired its second employee, Peterson, in 1995. Today, The company has 47 staff members. Peterson said he hopes to add another 15 to 20 people over the next two to three years.

The company’s recent success has been in the mobile medical field and industrial industry.

About 18 months ago, CGS designed a drop trailer that is pulled by a truck and once released, uses hydraulics and retractable wheels to make it level with the ground so it is ADA accessible.

Drop trailers have contributed to the success at CGS Premier.

Drop trailers have contributed to the success at CGS Premier.

The medical field has been using the trailers for mobile health clinics. CGS, which has a patent pending on the design, currently has the trailers in Boston to provide mobile health clinics to the city’s homeless.

“The demand is there and we’ve used it for everything from Miller Lite to mobile clinics for Cigna Insurance and now in Boston,” Peterson said. “It displays like a shipping container but moves like trailer.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am