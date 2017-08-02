Modine ahead of schedule on Luvata integration

Base business revenue up 4%

by

August 02, 2017, 1:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/modine-ahead-of-schedule-on-luvata-integration/

Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co. now expects to exceed $15 million in cost synergies from its acquisition of Luvata HTS and to do so ahead of schedule, Thomas Burke, Modine president and chief executive officer, said during the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Modine Manufacturing acquired Luvata Heat Transfer Systems, which manufactures heat exchanger coils, commercial refrigeration and industrial coolers, along with anti-corrosion coating solutions.

Modine acquired Luvata last year for $422 million as part of an effort diversify the company’s business and reduce its exposure to cyclical markets.

Burke said Wednesday the company’s cost saving efforts following the acquisition will be completed ahead of the three- to four-year timeline that was originally expected. He said the business, now referred to as commercial and industrial solutions, is performing within expectations.

“Our focus this year is on absorbing the corporate functions that were not acquired with the business, aligning and combining the coils organization in North America and conducting a complete assessment of our manufacturing operations,” Burke said.

Modine reported revenue of $515.5 million during the quarter, a 48 percent increase over last year, including $157.5 million from the acquisition.

Sales were up 15 percent after excluding the revenue boost from the acquisition.

Net income increased from $8.6 million to $17 million and earnings improved from 18 to 34 cents per diluted share.

“We are encouraged by signs of growth in the global off-highway markets, which contributed to our strong quarterly results,” Burke said. “It is clear that the strategic actions taken over the past several years to strengthen, diversify and grow have fortified our business model and significantly contributed to Modine’s strong financial performance during the quarter.”

Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co. now expects to exceed $15 million in cost synergies from its acquisition of Luvata HTS and to do so ahead of schedule, Thomas Burke, Modine president and chief executive officer, said during the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Modine Manufacturing acquired Luvata Heat Transfer Systems, which manufactures heat exchanger coils, commercial refrigeration and industrial coolers, along with anti-corrosion coating solutions.

Modine acquired Luvata last year for $422 million as part of an effort diversify the company’s business and reduce its exposure to cyclical markets.

Burke said Wednesday the company’s cost saving efforts following the acquisition will be completed ahead of the three- to four-year timeline that was originally expected. He said the business, now referred to as commercial and industrial solutions, is performing within expectations.

“Our focus this year is on absorbing the corporate functions that were not acquired with the business, aligning and combining the coils organization in North America and conducting a complete assessment of our manufacturing operations,” Burke said.

Modine reported revenue of $515.5 million during the quarter, a 48 percent increase over last year, including $157.5 million from the acquisition.

Sales were up 15 percent after excluding the revenue boost from the acquisition.

Net income increased from $8.6 million to $17 million and earnings improved from 18 to 34 cents per diluted share.

“We are encouraged by signs of growth in the global off-highway markets, which contributed to our strong quarterly results,” Burke said. “It is clear that the strategic actions taken over the past several years to strengthen, diversify and grow have fortified our business model and significantly contributed to Modine’s strong financial performance during the quarter.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm